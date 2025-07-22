I’m rethinking my relationship with clutter – and the dissolving caterpillar method is the mindful approach I needed

When I first heard about the dissolving caterpillar decluttering method, I’ll admit, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. But the more I read, the more it seemed to chime with something I’ve been quietly working on this year: rethinking my relationship with the things I bring into my home.

I had a bit of a lightbulb moment towards the start of 2025. I realised that so much of what I’d accumulated over the years wasn’t really adding anything to my life – in fact, it was just taking up space, physically and mentally. Since then, I’ve put some of the most popular decluttering methods to the test, in a bid to cleanse my home and streamline its contents so they feel more aligned with – well, me.

The dissolving caterpillar decluttering method involves doing a bit of inner work first, so before I gave it a go, I spoke to a home organisation expert and a clinical psychologist to ensure I got the most out of the process.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

What is the dissolving caterpillar decluttering method?

The whimsical (if slightly bizarre) name of this method hints at its uniqueness.

'It’s a phrase coined by an interior designer, Olga Naiman, and has its roots in wellness,' Simon Glanville, managing director of Not A Boring Box explains. 'Rather than just decluttering your space, you’re actually getting rid of old versions of yourself, like the ‘transformation’ of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.'

Transformation is the key theme of this method, encouraging us to think a little deeper while we declutter. So, we're not just getting rid of stuff for the sake of it – we're trying to cultivate a more harmonious relationship with our homes, and create a space that better reflects our priorities.

It's a nice concept for sure, but how does it work in practise? While I'm all for leaning in to a mindful decluttering approach, there still needs to be a practical pay-off for it to work.

'It's about taking the time to really think about what you’re decluttering and why,' Simon says. 'That avoids a panic declutter or you being surrounded by small (or large) piles of items you’re not sure what to do with.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you're someone who finds decluttering the home overwhelming (me too), then the dissolving caterpillar method could be particularly helpful.

'Decision fatigue is a big barrier to decluttering, and it happens when your brain is already overloaded; pushing harder choices into tomorrow feels like relief, so the cycle repeats,' clinical psychologist and co-founder of UK Therapy Rooms, Dr Daniel Glazer says. 'For some, possessions even become part of identity, and letting go feels like erasing a small piece of self.'

By encouraging a more mindful approach to decluttering, the dissolving caterpillar method prompts us to take everything one step at a time. Instead of rushing through in a bid to quickly clean the home, we instead need to slow everything down and think about what we want to let go of – and why.

Trying the dissolving caterpillar method

Katie's make-up drawer before trying the dissolving caterpillar declutter method (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Before trying the dissolving caterpillar method, I pulled out one of my favourite notebooks and made a decluttering checklist, to help me work through the different areas of my home in priority order. I also wanted to have a space to write down any reflections as I was working through the method. It definitely made the whole process feel therapeutic.

As I've been itching to declutter my make-up collection for some time now, I decided to start here. I know I've been storing way more than I need to, and despite investing in some nifty organising solutions for my dressing table drawer, the whole thing still felt chaotic.

Yet, I haven't thrown anything away before now because I didn't want to feel like I'd wasted money. And getting rid of barely-used cosmetics does make me feel guilty in the environmental department.

And, after (Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

But, keeping the concept of the dissolving caterpillar in mind, I evaluated what I was gaining from holding on to all this excess. If I threw these items out now, surely this was the push I needed to stop buying make-up I didn't need in the future. I had a clear visual of how many cosmetics had barely been used, and bottles in the drawer which (I'm embarrassed to say) went out of date in January 2024.

This was a stark indication that I'd been storing items I didn't need. Letting them go was wonderfully cathartic, and I couldn't help but resonate with the idea of a caterpillar shedding its layers, and inching towards a new era.

I'm yet to apply the dissolving caterpillar decluttering method to other areas of my home, but rest assured I will be. And I'm hopeful that by the end, I will feel like I've undergone a full transformation – and created a more beautiful home in the process.

Would you try this decluttering method?