Primark drops chic Art Deco homeware – right as Pinterest predicts the style will dominate this autumn
Adds seasonal update to your home without breaking the bank
Just as Pinterest released its autumn 2025 trend report this week, naming ‘Art Deco decor’ as one of the biggest trends of the season ahead, Primark Home is confirming it. The store is expanding its more expensive-looking collection called The Edit with new Art Deco-style homeware.
So it’s official – the Art Deco aesthetic is the latest hot home decor trend that you’ll be seeing a whole lot more of in the next few months. And it starts now with this elevated Primark range with prices starting at just £5.
While the first drop of The Edit had a holiday focus with palm tree motifs, this one is all about the opulence, geometry and gold tones synonymous with the Art Deco style.
My top picks from The Edit
Primark describes the oak and sandalwood scent of this candle as 'earthy calm' which is something I can get behind. The design is also reminiscent of my favourite Cire Trudon candles.
What is Art Deco?
‘Art Deco is defined by bold geometry,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James. ‘Think clean, stylised lines and patterns in symmetry, paired with rich colour palettes including deep browns, emeralds, teals, and navy blues.'
'Gold detailing also plays a key role, often seen in light fittings and decorative accents, while warm champagne-toned lighting keeps the overall Art Deco mood.’
So it’s not surprising that Pinterest searches for ‘Art Deco vintage’ have increased by 805% and ‘New Art Deco’ searches have seen a 497% increase according to the Pinterest 2025 Autumn Report.
‘Every time I open Pinterest, I see more and more people falling in love with Art Deco,’ says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys. ‘And honestly, I get it! After years of minimalist, neutral interiors, we’re all craving a little more personality and pizzazz in our homes. Art Deco is the answer to that.'
'It’s bold, it’s glamorous, and it instantly makes a space feel special. People want their homes to feel unique and expressive and Art Deco delivers that with its rich materials, gorgeous patterns, and a sense of old-school luxury that just feels so fresh right now. Plus, there’s a real nostalgia factor.’
So if you want to incorporate more Art Deco touches to your home, I’ve included some more of my recommended picks from various brands, along with styling advice from Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist.
‘Start small with statement accessories such as a scalloped-edge mirror, a bold geometric rug or fluted glassware on a bar trolley.'
'If you're feeling braver, try a velvet accent chair in emerald or navy with brass legs, or wallpaper a cloakroom in a moody deco print. It works because it brings instant glamour, even in the smallest of spaces.
Alternative Art Deco picks
When I first saw the John Lewis Pleat sofa at the retailer's press preview last month, I instantly thought that the curved shape, brown velvet and pleated base give it an Art Deco look.
Dunelm is one of the best places to shop for affordable real marble. And while this tray is not made with genuine marble, it has a very convincing look and the deep teal colour paired with golden handles make it very Art Deco.
Victoria at Hillarys concludes with a final piece of advice, ‘My biggest advice would be don’t feel like you need to go full-on 1920s cocktail lounge (unless you want to, of course!).
Art Deco can be as subtle or as statement-making as you like. Start small if you’re nervous: a geometric mirror, a velvet cushion in a bold colour, or a metallic lamp can bring a touch of Deco glamour without overwhelming your space.’
