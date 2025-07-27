Is AI the future of decluttering? Experts say it’s your new ‘highly efficient, completely neutral, decluttering consultant’

Like it or not, AI is springing up everywhere, promising to make our lives easier. And whether you are a sceptic or not, decluttering experts say you can utilise the online tool to help you declutter your home.

You can have all the decluttering methods in the world, but sometimes knowing where to start and what to get rid of is the hardest part. This is where AI comes in.

Experts say that AI (such as ChatGPT) can be utilised to help you choose what to declutter or tick off your cleaning checklist when you’re feeling stuck. Here’s how it works.

Should you use AI to declutter a home?

I’ll admit I’ve always been a little sceptical about using AI, in fact, it’s something I refuse point-blank to use when it comes to writing (it’s my job, after all), but there’s no denying it’s a phenomenon sweeping into our homes, so I wouldn’t be doing my job if I turned my back on it completely.

From smart kitchens to virtual shopping assistants , AI has been seemingly beneficial in making creating your dream home easier. So I wanted to see if this could be applied to clutter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘AI can definitely be used to help declutter your home. In short, it can help visualise what your room will look like once decluttered, which benefits you in two ways,’ says Mehran Charania, property and storage expert at ReadySteadyStore .

‘It can highlight the specific areas you need to focus on in order to achieve your goals. It can provide motivation by showing you the potential of your space.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

To use AI to help you declutter, Mehran recommends taking a picture of the space and inputting it into an AI system like ChatGPT or Gemini.

‘One way is to upload pictures of the space you want to declutter and ask AI to visualise what that space would look like without clutter. It will generate a mock-up image that you can use as inspiration,’ she says.

‘Alternatively, you can give it prompts such as ‘identify clutter hotspots’ or ask it to create a step-by-step action plan for decluttering the specified area.

‘Finally, AI can also assist with interior design - asking it to suggest a new layout to maximise room and functionality or recommend storage solutions to make the most of your space and reduce clutter, which you can then arrange and work towards.’

When inputting information, try to be as clear and detailed as possible for the best results.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Using this advice, I tested out using AI to declutter my home. Having just moved home, it's fair to say my flat currently looks like a tip. So, taking a picture of my living room, I asked ChatGPT 'What should I declutter in this space?'.

In return, it gave me a list of suggestions on how I should arrange my vinyls to even how I should arrange my home decor. Honestly, nothing groundbreaking, but it did give me a clear starting point.

What did impress me was that it also suggested storage solutions, such as a tray for my coffee table and a basket for my sofa throws. Despite my scepticism, I would use AI again to declutter my home.

Is it a good idea to use AI to declutter a home?

‘It can be a very good idea, especially for those who feel overwhelmed, lack a clear strategy, or need an objective 'sounding board'. AI offers a structured approach, brings new perspectives to the table, and tames decision fatigue by breaking down complex processes. It is especially good in setting things up in the beginning stages and for getting unstuck on specific items,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘It can't snatch the dust cloth from your hand and begin to sort your items, but it can be incredibly effective in the planning, strategising, and decision-support phases of decluttering. Think of it as a highly efficient, completely neutral organising consultant.’

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

However, if you are using AI, remember it is not sentimental. While this can be a pro, especially if you’re struggling to say goodbye to emotional clutter , AI won’t recognise sentimental items, which can make its responses seem abrupt or cold.

You should consider your privacy when sharing details of your home online.

'Be mindful of sharing highly sensitive personal details or photos of your home with public AI models, especially if those models use your input for training. Always prioritise your privacy,’ says Max.

AI can be helpful too for decluttering, but do not use it as a crutch. It can definitely help you find a starting point, but ultimately, the hard work has to come from you.

Will you be using AI to help you have a clearout, or do you think it’s entirely unnecessary?