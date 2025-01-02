I tried the 'Delivery Box Decluttering Method' and it’s completely changed my attitude toward shopping

The run-up to Christmas and post-Christmas sales always leaves my home and recycling bin filled with empty delivery boxes, not to mention the new clutter from presents, sale buys and more. If this story sounds very familiar and you've committed to decluttering in 2025, let me introduce you to the 'Delivery Box Decluttering Method.

The rules for this decluttering method are simple - whenever you receive a new package, you must fill it with stuff to get rid of to justify the purchase. I tried it with just a small delivery box and quickly changed how I plan to shop in the future.

To keep my orders and Christmas presents, I had to be cutthroat in choosing clutter to remove. It cast those new purchases in a whole new light.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

How it works

If you’re anything like me then you’ll love the dopamine hit that comes with a new purchase. In a culture of constant micro-trends, it’s easy to feel like you need to buy whatever is in fashion.

But when I was introduced to the delivery box decluttering method by Suffolk Pocket Door Company, it helped to rewire my shopping habits.

‘Every time I receive an Amazon Box or any sort of large box as a gift or home delivery, I try to fill the box with items around my home,’ explained Carl Benson, owner of Suffolk Pocket Door Company. ‘I see it as one item in, lots of clutter out, and a great way to keep the amount of items in my home to a comfortable level.

‘Once full, I donate it to a local charity shop so that the charities benefit from Amazon deliveries as do those looking to gift thrifty, or not from large online marketplaces.

‘It works well because it gives me a purpose for de-cluttering, and creating more space in my home. Rather than aimlessly working around my home, I have an end goal of a full box meaning I am less sentimental about my decision making, but it is also much less overwhelming than trying to declutter an entire home.’

Trying out the Amazon Box Decluttering Method (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

What happened when I tried it

When I tried out the method myself it was a challenge. I was determined to fill the box so I avoided getting rid of emotional clutter and instead focused on easy things to declutter, such as excess pens and paper - as a writer I feel my home is constantly overflowing with stationery!

It was quick, too. Like the one-bag-a-day decluttering method, which uses a similar approach, The box gave me an end goal which didn’t feel as overwhelming as decluttering my whole home. It meant I could declutter quickly and only needed to spend 10 to 20 minutes clearing items.

It’s also changed my perspective on shopping. Knowing I have to remove items when a purchase arrives, makes me consider what I’m buying more carefully - do I actually need it?

Overall, I found the method to be very helpful. It made me more mindful about not only what I want to keep, but also what I want to buy, too. It was quick and efficient - a great method if you only have a spare few minutes here and there to declutter.

This method isn't limited to delivery boxes, you can also use gift boxes if you're looking for space for new gifts. Why not use your gift boxes to get a headstart on decluttering in 2025?