‘It will create a sense of balance and proportionality’ – if you’re buying a living room mirror, this is the sizing rule to follow

I’ve spoken and written at length about living room lighting rising in popularity in recent times. But there is one other element of lounge decor getting more right now – and that’s living room mirrors. If you are looking to invest in a new one, though, there is a living room mirror sizing rule that experts recommend taking note of.

Living room mirror ideas are trending. Just in the last month alone, ‘decorative mirrors for living room’ and ‘large wall mirror for living room’ have attracted over 5000 Google searches, according to a Google Trends report. Given what the right style, size and placement of a mirror can do for a living space - like making a small living room look bigger - I’m not surprised.

‘There’s a growing appetite for interiors that feel lighter, brighter and more spacious, and mirrors are the easiest way to achieve that,’ says Kris Manalo, creative lead at Atkin and Thyme.

‘They’re both practical and elegant, instantly adding depth and dimension to a living area. Mirrors bounce both natural and artificial light around the room, which makes the space feel open and inviting. They also provide an instant focal point, working almost like artwork and enhancing the overall mood of the room.’

What’s the living room mirror sizing rule?

To make the most of your living room mirror’s potential, it’s important to get the size of it right – which is where the fool-proof sizing trick comes into play.

'A good guideline is to choose a mirror that is around two thirds the width of the furniture beneath it,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘This will create a sense of balance and proportionality and ensures that the positioning of the mirror looks considered.’

Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi agrees, ‘A reliable design rule is to go for something around two-thirds the size of the furniture the mirror will hang above, like a sofa, fireplace or console table, which makes it feel proportionally pleasing without being predictable.’

Do you always have to follow the rule?

As with any rules - whether that’s the 4-inch seating rule or the 18-inch rug rule - the living room mirror sizing rule should be viewed as more of a guideline. It’s something that’s useful to be aware of as if you do end up breaking the rule, it should be an intentional decision that will still create a considered look rather than something that ends up looking out of place.

‘For larger spaces or bare walls, oversized mirrors can be very effective, but they should still feel in harmony with the scale of the room and its furnishings. In smaller spaces, a group of smaller mirrors arranged thoughtfully can add interest without taking over the space,’ Magdalena at Barker and Stonehouse says.

And if ever in doubt, Sarah and Liz Hellmers, directors of interior design studio Lathams, recommend going big, ‘Our personal mantra is always ‘the bigger, the better’. A generously sized mirror instantly elevates a space, adding light, drama and a sense of grandeur. Think of it as more than just a reflective surface, it becomes a statement piece in its own right. Our tip is to treat your mirror like you would a piece of art: choose a size that feels bold but balanced, and let it anchor the room.’

Just be careful to limit this ‘the bigger, the better’ approach to the actual mirror surface and not the frame. As a chunky statement frame can easily overwhelm a space, especially if it’s on the smaller side – I’m speaking from experience.

Besides being a great small living room idea, living room mirrors are an easy way to elevate your lounge which makes them a worthwhile investment I (and the experts) would highly recommend.