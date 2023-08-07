The new Deluxe Collection from Stoves will revolutionise your cooking
From zoneless hobs to digital thermostats, the new Deluxe Range Cooker Collection from Stoves is the stuff of kitchen dreams
Some would say the living room is the heart of the home, others would say the bedroom or even the garden. But then there’s a strong argument that really the heart lies with the kitchen. That’s where the food is, right? And in the kitchen it’s the range that rules – the place where most of the cooking is done.
Range cooker technology has come along way in recent years. That burnt-out cooker you’ve had for decades with the overcrowded hob, might not be up to the job anymore, especially when you compare it to what’s out there in the market at the moment.
Cooking made easier
One of the most frequent pain points when it comes to older cookers is a lack of hob space. This often results in not being able to use every hob or hotplate at the same time (or having to play pots and pans Jenga to fit them all in).
That’s where induction hobs come in. Easier to clean than either gas or ceramic hobs, induction offers fast, flame-free cooking. They also tend to free up much needed space, especially zoneless induction – a technology exclusive to the newly upgraded Deluxe Collection from Stoves available at AO.com (which also has options offering rotary control and touch control induction, making Stoves the only Range Cooking brand to offer all three).
Zoneless induction is when the rings are removed completely so you can cook on the full surface cooking area. With space for up to 6 pots and pans of any shape or size, the intelligent system will remember the power level of any pan you move away so you can carry on cooking, plus it comes with pre-programmed settings for melting chocolate, simmering, and keeping food warm. Cooking doesn’t get much easier than this.
Going digital
Stoves have also brought new technology to their ovens with the TrueTemp digital thermostat. While most traditional oven dials leave space for temperature fluctuation, this digital thermostat places you firmly in the driver's seat, allowing precise control down to the exact degree.
There’s also a rapid preheat function which will automatically engage as soon as you turn on the main oven so you can reach the temperature you need faster (and start tucking into dinner sooner).
Invest with confidence
It’s not just cooking Stoves make it easier. To offer added peace of mind, Stoves has increased its consumer warranty across all Deluxe range cookers, from 1 year to 2 years (except exclusives).
The Stoves Deluxe range cooker is available to purchase from AO.com - the UK's most trusted electrical retailer.
