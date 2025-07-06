'My style is colourful maximalism with a plethora of curated antiques'

After travelling the world, calling exotic places like Panama, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas home, Jenny returned to the scenic Suffolk coast, feeling drawn to the charm and familiarity of an English period property.

Here, she discovered a house she describes as ‘tired but with good bones’ – a property that, while requiring a full renovation, was full of potential as her new home.

‘I loved its elegance, beautiful original features and wonderfully proportioned rooms,’ says Jenny.

She moved in during 2022 and got straight to work, project managing a team of contractors.

‘It’s so important to create a good relationship with the working team,’ she says. ‘And I knew we were on the same wavelength as soon as I discovered they drank Earl Grey tea and listened to classical music!’.

She fondly dubbed them her 'dream team' and, after nine months, they left her with a stunning blank canvas to fill with colour and antiques.

Kitchen

The renovation was truly top-to-bottom, from repairing rotten roof rafters to installing a new hand-built kitchen.

Jenny admits that the biggest challenge was living in the house while it was a building site.

‘It’s not for the faint-hearted. I reached the point where I wondered if the dust would ever end,’ she says. ‘When we opened up the old chimney breast to create a space for the range cooker, 300 years of soot came down – it got everywhere, as did sooty foot and paw prints!’

Working with the existing tongue-and-groove panelling and stone floor, Jenny had bespoke kitchen units hand-built to work alongside a painted antique sideboard, glazed wall cabinet and old farmhouse table from her antiques shop, No.6 Southwold .

The painted kitchen units and window frame are in Breakfast Room Green by Farrow & Ball and the archway through to the dining room is painted in Tyrian by Edward Bulmer Natural Paint.

One wall in the kitchen is wallpapered in the same paper as the adjoining dining room, Artichoke Thistle in Spring Green by Barneby Gates.

An original kitchen fireplace has been painted, and a bold purple-coloured Rangemaster takes centre stage.

Dining room

The kitchen and dining room were already knocked through when Jenny bought her Georgian home; however, she has made the open-plan area work as one by tying the spaces together in a soft palette of pinks, greens and purples and plenty of characterful antiques.

Describing her interior style as ‘colourful maximalism with a plethora of curated artefacts and antiques’, Jenny combines bold colours and patterns with pieces from different eras and continents, creating a striking and cohesive effect.

Here, Edwardian painted dining chairs, an Art Deco frosted glass ceiling light and a mantelpiece filled with antique finds add further charm to this joyful space.

Living room

East meets West in the purple living room with English antiques and Indian textiles.

As a textile collector, Jenny is always on the lookout for textile fragments to make into cushion covers.

The wide-striped, two-tone wallpaper and woodwork painted in Elephant’s Breath are both Farrow & Ball.

‘My collecting means I’m constantly running out of space, so I’ve had to adopt a one-in, one-out rule, frequently offloading antique items into my shop,’ she laughs.

For colour inspiration, Jenny looked to nature, particularly during her autumn and spring walks in her early days living here. Deep aubergine and vibrant green tones became the foundation of her home’s palette. ‘I had a tapestry-seated chair in these colours, and I began collecting vintage fine-stitch Kantha quilts with similar tones.'

'Once you find a favourite textile, rug, or piece of furniture that speaks to a particular room, it becomes the catalyst for the rest of the space,’ she explains.

Hallway

For the hallway colour scheme, Jenny painted the walls in the vibrant Invisible Green by Edward Bulmer Natural Paint, which contrasts with the black and white chequered flooring.

Main bedroom

Jenny’s bedroom is a maximalist space with bedroom wallpaper – Tulip & Honeysuckle wallpaper from Morris & Co – and woodwork in Farrow & Ball’s Breakfast Room Green.

Her 1920s oak bed came from an auction many years ago. She found the bed crown at a house clearance and had a bed canopy made out of old linen curtains.

Guest bedroom

In this bright pink bedroom, the Victorian bow-fronted, flame mahogany chest of drawers and vanity mirror steer the room away from looking too contemporary.

As a fireplace idea, the surround is painted in Hague Blue and the walls in Rangwali, both Farrow & Ball.

Bathroom

Jenny has paid homage to her love of tropical islands by decorating her blue bathroom in cool azure shades.

Turquoise flock wallpaper and metro tiles are complemented by green painted woodwork.

Courtyard garden

In addition to its three characterful floors, the property features a sunny courtyard garden that leads to an old stable and gig house.

Jenny sells hand-block printed Indian parasols, as seen here.

Room by room, Jenny has completed the house. ‘My home stands as a testament to hard work and the fulfilment of a long-held dream – to live in my own Georgian home.’

