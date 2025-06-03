Ideal Home Awards 2025 Kitchen Winners – our expert panel picks the standout kitchen designs and products of the year

Ideal Home's Kitchen Awards are back for 2025, with gorgeous designs and products to spark inspiration for the most important room in the house. With awards covering all aspects of design from worktops to freestanding furniture, alongside categories for must-have products, this is your one-stop shop if you're as obsessed with your kitchen as we are here at Ideal Home.

If it's kitchen ideas and schemes that you're looking for, be sure to check out our category for Kitchen of the Year, as well as our Retailer of the Year, which recognises the very best in customer service. From the best kitchen tap to our favourite genius kitchen innovation, we've covered every corner of kitchen space so that you can learn about the creme de la creme.

Ideal Home's Kitchen of the Year: B&Q

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q's Tydeman Fitted Kitchen in Blackberry is a real beauty. Proving that the burgundy kitchen trend is here to stay, the opulent colour on show here is just perfect for adding depth and warmth to a kitchen.

‘Rich purple is a smart take on this year's colour trend, and it successfully elevates the classic Shaker design,' says Heather Young.

Holly Cockburn adds 'Deep red and purple hues have grown in popularity this year and look particularly high-end on the Shaker cabinets. With warm wood tones featured throughout, it’s a beautiful example of blending trends with timeless features.'

Highly commended: Magnet's Integra Brunswick in Sumi Black & Integra Nordic Nature in Nordic Oak

Best Classic Kitchen Range: Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

The luxe linen tones that were everywhere last year are still hitting the mark. That's especially evident in this offering from Magnet, which showcases just how impactful classic colour schemes like these can be.

‘The Ludlow kitchen in this smart combination of French Clay and Parchment gives depth and elegance to a neutral scheme,' says Heather. 'It’s timeless but still feels on trend.'

Holly adds that the combination is the 'is the perfect way to embrace neutrals in a ‘new' way. It’s timeless but still feels stylish and on trend.'

Highly commended: Wren Kitchens Shaker Chelsea Ermine Kitchen in Olive Green

Best Modern Kitchen Range: Howdens

(Image credit: Howdens)

This Clerkenwell Matt Metallic kitchen in bronze from Howdens combines sophisticated textures with practical features, including handleless cabinets, for a truly stunning result.

‘Howdens Clerkenwell Matt Metallic is the perfect way to add dimension to a modern, neutral kitchen design,' says Holly. 'It’s sure to be a conversation starter yet works well for a pared-back everyday space.’

Highly commended: John Lewis of Hungerford Urban, Olive & Barr Skinny Shaker

Best Use of Colour: Smeg

(Image credit: SMEG)

Transport yourself to the Italian Riviera with this bold range cooker collection from Smeg, which brings all the fun of the Mediterranean along with it. Not only are these cookers striking, but they're hugely capable too, with features to promote improved cooking and baking results.

'These range cookers add personality to a kitchen,' says Ginerva Benedetti. 'Choose a bolder tone of Turquoise, Yellow, Red or Orange to strike a colour chord, with matching cooker hoods available, too.'

Best Kitchen Flooring: Karndean Designflooring

(Image credit: Karndean Flooring)

For flooring, it's easy to see why the Art Select Collection by Karndean Designflooring was the standout choice for the judges this year. Capable of adding intrigue to any kitchen scheme, this practical flooring pick is perfect for those looking to layer different textures. ‘These wood and stone designs look ultra-realistic,' says Heather. 'We love the terrazzo-style design, which adds subtle interest underfoot.’

Highly commended: Luxury Flooring Painswick Biscuit Engineered Oak, Ted Todd Fine Wood Floors Sherwood

Best Freestanding Furniture: John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Creating your dream home pantry doesn't mean you need a full kitchen refit with the expertly designed Foxmoor Freestanding Kitchen Larder from John Lewis. Crafted to store kitchen essentials in the most stylish way possible, this modern country style piece is nothing short of exceptional.

'If you long for a larder, but you rent or lack the budget for a new kitchen, then this is the perfect solution,' says Ginevra. 'It features everything you would expect from a John Lewis design – FSC-certified acacia wood, brass-effect handles and barrel hinges, plus loads of storage space. This impressive piece would sit happily in any classic contemporary scheme.'

Highly commended: nkuku - Tivu Reclaimed Wood Butchers Block

Best Kitchen Tiles: Ca' Pietra

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

This tile collection from Ca' Pietra is perfect for creating a kitchen splashback packed with personality. With the most charming pattern and combination of bright colours, this range transports you straight to Italian shores.

‘A big kitchen trend for 2025 has been to create a traditional, homely cooking space and Ca’ Pietra’s Nonna’s Kitchen range embodies that ethos,' says Holly. 'These tiles are chintzy in just the right way.’

Highly commended: Quorn Stone - Versailles Softly Aged Limestone Tiles

Best Kitchen Worktop: Cullifords

(Image credit: Cullifords)

Picking the right kitchen worktop during a renovation can be a minefield, but this choice from Cullifords, the Calacatta Viola Marble is a straightforward stunner. This bang-on-trend marble features bold veining and oozes luxury, and even better, no two worktops of this type are ever made the same.

'Burgundy has been a huge kitchen colour trend in 2025 so Cullifords’ Calacatta Viola marble immediately caught our eye,' says Holly. It’s ideal for including this statement colour in a softer way.’

Best Kitchen Tap: wodar

(Image credit: wodar)

The best boiling water taps are becoming commonplace in new kitchens, but finding one that fits your dream kitchen vision can be a struggle. That's why this wodar tap is a true gem, with the Knightsbridge 4-in-1 flex deisgn offering a stylish option that reworks the look of classic, traditional taps whilst being packed full of functionality.

'Hot water taps have the tendency to look quite modern in design,' says Ginevra. 'We love how this classic-looking tap combines traditional looks with top-spec functionality, delivering boiling water and filtered cold water, along with standard hot and cold, too.’

Highly commended: Perrin & Rowe Southbank

Retailer of the Year: Wren Kitchens

(Image credit: Wren Kitchens)

Finding the right retailer to put your trust in for your kitchen renovation is made a little easier thanks to this category, which recognises the brands going above and beyond when it comes to service. That's where Wren Kitchens wowed our judging panel.

'Wren’s kitchen offering has really impressed us this year,' says Holly. 'Coupled with their design services, they’re the best kitchen retailer to go for.' Heather adds 'Wren's customer experience is impressive, with inclusive showrooms and planning advice that really brings designs to life.'

Highly commended: Wickes

Genius Kitchen Innovation: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

This category recognises all of the shiniest innovations in the kitchen sphere, and our winner, Samsung's AI Family Hub Refrigerator has wowed the whole Ideal Home team with its forward-thinking features.

‘Using the integrated Hub screen for this fridge-freezer, you can set your family’s weekly schedule and meal plans, and ask it (via voice control) to suggest recipes,' says Ginevra. 'There’s oodles of storage, plus built-in AI cameras that recognise up to 33 items, making it easy to check via the app if you need milk when you’re at the shops. Genius.’

Best Small Space Design Solution: Symphony

(Image credit: Symphony)

Planning for your compact kitchen space needn't be a hassle with this brilliant use of Pocket Doors from Symphony. ‘This is the first time I’ve seen pocket doors used on kitchen storage, and it’s a genius creation for small spaces,' says Holly. 'It makes hiding mess away so much sleeker.’

Highly commended: Howdens - Greenwich Gloss Porcelain Galley, Stoves -Richmond Deluxe Mini Range

Must-have Large Appliance: Haier

(Image credit: Haier)

Large appliances are the things that keep your kitchen ticking over, whether that's your fridge or your washing machine. You can upgrade your wash day routine tenfold with the X Series 11 Washing Machine & Tumble Dryer range from Haier.

It's packed full of features to get your clothes looking cleaner and feeling fresher. One of my favourite features is the fresh air technology to avoid the age-old problem of a mouldy washing machine. Plus, the super-sleek look of the entire collection get a bonus point from me.

Highly commended: Miele - K 7797 C Built-in Fridge, Westin Cooker Hoods - Prime 360 HEPA Built-in hood

Must-have Small Appliance: KitchenAid

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The best bean to cup coffee machines are having a moment, with people looking to create their own cafe kitchens at home. I can think of no better (or better-looking) machine to do that with than the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine K8, which I've been drooling over ever since its launch last year.

As with KitchenAid's range of stand mixers, there are timeless good looks on offer here, as well as hands-free milk frothing and an extensive drinks menu. Now just to decide which of the gorgeous shades to get it in...

Highly commended: Haier - I-Master Series 7 Blender, SharkNinja - Ninja CRISPi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer

Must-have Cookware: Staub

(Image credit: Staub)

I've loved using Staub cookware in my own kitchen for a long time, so I'm thrilled that this STAUB and Buster + Punch 28cm frying pan is our must-have piece of cookware of the year.

The quality of Staub cookware will transform your kitchen and the black enamel interior is one of the brand's hallmarks. The added detailing with the solid brass handle with this edition makes this pan even more covetable.

The Judges

Our panel of judges is comprised of editors who have the expertise on everything from kitchen flooring to cast iron cookware. Here's a look at their credentials.

Heather Young Ideal Home's Editor in Chief Heather has worked for Ideal Home for over 16 years, joining the team as Deputy Interiors Editor in charge of kitchen makeovers for the magazine. Before joining Ideal Home she was the Houses Editor on Kitchens, Bedrooms & Bathrooms magazine, where she hunted down the very best homes and kitchen projects to photograph for each issue of the magazine. As well as talent scouting the best interiors, Heather has recently undergone a kitchen renovation of her own so has hands-on experience when it comes to designing a kitchen.

Holly Cockburn Ideal Home's Content Editor Holly graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from The University of Birmingham in 2020, and immediately joined the editorial team at Howdens where her love for writing about interiors blossomed. She joined the Ideal Home team last year, and is our resident kitchen design expert, tracking down the best ideas and offering advice on everything from kitchen layouts and colour trends to storage tricks and buying know-how.

Ginevra Benedetti Ideal Home's Deputy Editor Ginevra has been Ideal Home magazine's Deputy Editor since 2021 and has two decades of experience writing for interior magazines both as in-house staff and freelance. As she's a very keen cook, she naturally loves anything to do with kitchens, from the decor choices available and clever storage solutions to trying out new appliances and discovering new can't-live-without gadgets. She's overseen thousands of kitchen features in her time at Ideal Home yet she never tires of seeing of the latest innovations.

Molly Cleary Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor As Ideal Home's resident kitchen appliance and cookware reviewer, there's no kitchen product launch that doesn't cross Molly's desk. Spending her days split between testing coffee machines and pans and writing about all sorts of other useful kitchen tech, she brings her hands-on experience of the industry's best products to the judging panel.

With all of these worthy winners and commendations from this year's Ideal Home Kitchen Awards, now's the perfect time to get started on your own kitchen transformation before next year's batch.