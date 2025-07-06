These 4 mistakes are making your small kitchen look cheap –but the fixes are simple

We all want our homes to look their best, regardless of their size, or our budgets for decorating. And with the kitchen being the hub of the home for most, it's a key space you'll want to get right.

If your kitchen is on the small side then we've got plenty of small kitchen ideas to inspire you, but it's also worth keeping in mind some of the things making a small kitchen look cheap, as no one wants their time or more importantly, money wasted.

We've compiled 4 things that could be making your small kitchen look cheap, and spoken to some of the experts to get their advice on how to remedy them, to ensure your space looks as smart, sophisticated, and show-stopping as possible, despite its bijou size.

1. Tired cabinets

Kitchen cabinets have to endure a lot. Slamming, pulling, small children hanging off of them perhaps- it's no wonder they can start to look tired and scratched due to everyday wear and tear. Or maybe you inherited your kitchen cabinets with your house, and while they were on the dated side then, by now they really have seen better days.

Either way, knocked, scratched and dated kitchen cabinets can really make your space feel scruffy and is likely to be one of the things making a small kitchen look cheap, even if the rest of your kitchen has held up pretty well.

It could be that you just need to paint your kitchen cabinets to give them a new lease of life, but if they are beyond a lick of paint then replacing them could be your only answer.

What to try instead: Replace fronts or units

(Image credit: Future PLC)

To remedy kitchen units that are beyond their sell-by date, look to replace door fronts, or if they are really on their knees, replace the whole unit.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Helen Lord, co-founder of Rehome suggests, 'If your kitchen units are worn, have peeling edges, or awkward gaps then consider replacing them affordably with a high-quality preloved or ex-display kitchen. You can find premium brands and solid materials for a fraction of the original price, which can completely transform the space.'

It's worth remembering that buying a second-hand kitchen could save you a huge amount of money, that can either be spent elsewhere, or saved for your next project. Plus second-hand kitchens can be painted (either professionally, or by yourself to keep costs down) so don't be put off if your kitchen cabinets need updating.

Rehome Approved used and ex-display kitchens from £1600 at Rehome If you're looking to update your kitchen (or bedroom and bathroom) but don't want to spend the big bucks, Rehome has loads of amazing ex-display kitchens available to buy at discounted prices- perfect if you want to add some pizazz to your home but are on a budget.

2. Worn-out flooring

One of the next things making a small kitchen look cheap could be your kitchen flooring, as Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra explains. 'Nothing drags a kitchen down faster than tatty old lino or chipped, lifeless tiles. They age the space instantly, even if everything else is working hard to feel fresh.'

Flooring is often one of the last things to be thought about when it comes to a kitchen reno, but it can really let a smart kitchen down if it's not looking its best. While we do recommend it is one of the last things you install (nothing is sadder or more frustrating than getting flecks of paint on freshly laid floors) it shouldn't be forgotten about, even in a wee sized kitchen.

'The floor is one of the easiest things to change, and in a smaller kitchen, it’s where you can have a bit of fun,' continues Grazzie.

What to try instead: Bold tiling

(Image credit: Future PLC)

So if you're wondering how to make a kitchen feel more expensive on a budget, having a small space could actually work in your favour, when it comes to replacing your flooring.

Grazzie says, 'The great thing about having a smaller-size kitchen is you don’t need acres of material, which means you can push the boat out: maybe a heritage-style patterned tile that brings instant character, or a soft-toned limestone with a tumbled edge that feels easy underfoot but quietly elegant. Even something simple, like a chalky porcelain in a warm, grounding tone, can make the space feel more thoughtful.'

'The key is to go for tiles that feel deliberate, and definitely not leftover or last-minute. A well-chosen floor can elevate even the tiniest kitchen, pulling the whole look together and making it feel like somewhere you want to spend time, rather than just somewhere you make tea.'

Ca'Pietra Victorian Style™ Porcelain Finchley Pattern Sky Blue £98 per sq m at Ca'pietra Adding a statement floor to your small kitchen could be just what it needs to lift the whole space and make it feel much more boujee and playful!

3. Mismatched handles

It may seem like a small detail, but one of things making a small kitchen look cheap, could be the handles on your cupboards and appliances. Cracked plastic, dated chrome and tired stained wood handles just don't scream 'luxe' as Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel knows all about.

'In a smaller kitchen, details do a lot of the heavy lifting, so even something as simple as mismatched or tired handles can throw off the whole space. If they weren’t chosen intentionally as part of a styled, layered look, they can quickly date your kitchen. That doesn’t mean everything needs to match, but it should feel like it belongs,' he explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

Luckily swapping out your kitchen hardware and handles is quick, easy and relatively purse-friendly too. Plus knowing how to choose kitchen cabinet handles means you'll reap the rewards straight away.

You don't even have to necessarily buy new, as it could be that just spray-painting old handles with a metallic lacquer could give them a smart new vibe.

Gareth comments, 'Updating the hardware is one of the easiest ways to bring new life to a kitchen, especially in a compact space where every design decision counts. Look for handles with presence: solid brass for warmth and weight, or matt black for definition and contrast. These finishes help create focal points and can add just the right amount of polish and finesse. In a small kitchen, it is often these quiet, tactile details that make the biggest difference.'

Hendel and Hendel Battersea T-Bar Knob £6.97 at Hendel and Hendel These smart linear-detailed knobs come in a range of finishes and are a smart and affordable way to give your kitchen cabinets an upgrade.

The final element on our list of things making a small kitchen look cheap is out-of-date appliances, such as old kettles and toasters.

Not only do these small appliances take up precious space in a small kitchen, they can look pretty shabby too, so if you find you only use your toaster at the weekend, or when friends come to visit, opt to keep it in a cupboard out of sight. Not only will this save space, it'll curb the unsightly clutter too.

Michael Sammon, design director at Wodar comments, 'In a small kitchen, every element is on show, so when something feels dated, it really stands out. Traditional kettles, especially older models, can quickly make a space look cluttered or tired. They take up valuable worktop space and often don’t complement a more streamlined or modern kitchen design.'

Coffee stations have become a big kitchen trend in many homes, but if space doesn't allow for this, there are other options...

What to try instead: Hot water tap

(Image credit: Wodar)

Keen to free up some worktop space and elevate your cooking space? Say goodbye to rusting kettles and hello to the best boiling water taps.

'A hot water tap offers a smarter, more refined alternative,' explains Michael. 'Not only does it deliver instant boiling water on demand - removing the need for a kettle altogether - it also helps create a cleaner, more open feel on your surfaces.'

'Many people assume hot water taps are only for full kitchen renovations, but that’s not the case. Wodar’s models can be retrofitted into existing kitchens with minimal disruption, making them a practical upgrade as well as a visual one.'

wodar Knightsbridge Deck Mount Traditional 4 in 1 boiling water tap £1,499 at wodar.com This award-winning tap not only provides instant boiling water to allow you to ditch the kettle, it also delivers instant filtered drinking water (as well as your regular hot and cold water as standard) so it's as hardworking as you'd want for a small kitchen.

So which swap will you be making to elevate your small kitchen?