I'm taking Paul Hollywood's lead when it comes to choosing the most stylish kettle and toaster - the colour scheme will never date

The best small kitchen appliances are those that balance functionality with a stylish exterior. It can sometimes be tricky to find, but one tastemaker who has it nailed is renowned celebrity chef, Paul Hollywood. I spoke to him for the release of his latest cookbook, where he revealed he uses the Smeg cream kettle and toaster to keep his brews coming thick and fast.

There's a tricky line to balance when choosing one of the best kettles and toaster for your home. Do you go with a statement shade to contrast your kitchen cabinetry or keep it classic with a pared-back colour scheme?

Whether you have a traditional kitchen idea or a more contemporary scheme, like Paul Hollywood, I'm here to wave the flag for a classic appliance colour that stands the test of time.

Smeg's cream kettle and toaster has a slight 50s style which looks effortlessly stylish sat on your worktop, so you don't need to worry about unsightly appliances ruining your layout.

When I spoke to Paul for the launch of his latest cookbook, 'Celebrate', we spoke all about his 5 kitchen essentials to have in your arsenal, he mentioned one of them was his kettle. A kettle has long been a staple in any kitchen, but with many of the latest kitchen trends focusing on curated clutter and lived-in cooking spaces, finding a kettle that looks super chic on display is just as crucial.

(Image credit: Smeg)

'I really like some of the Smeg stuff,' Paul explained. 'I did buy a toaster and a kettle from Smeg because I like the creamy white color, and it went really well in the kitchen. I like things looking like uniform, you know?'

I can't help but agree. There's something about having matching appliances in a kitchen that looks so much more considered, like they're a thought-out design feature as opposed to a solely functional purchase.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Smeg is known for its timeless appliances that have a retro touch, so you can easily continue the cream theme with the matching expresso machine, blender, and stand mixer.

You don't need to worry about matching cream appliances to a kitchen colour scheme either - warm neutrals go with just about any design, whether your cabinets are an equally pale shade or a statement navy or green hue.

Would you follow Paul's lead or do you have another favourite kettle and toaster duo that has caught your eye?