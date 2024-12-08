What temperature should my freezer be? Experts reveal the perfect temperature to save money and keep your food safe

Freezer temperature is so important to keep this appliance working efficiently and preserving your food safely. There’s nothing worse than opening a freezer to packed ice or partially melted frozen veg, but what temperature should a freezer be?

Having your freezer at the correct temperature can ensure your food is safe to consume and make your freezer more energy efficient. Similarly to how cold your fridge should be , freezer temperature is equally important.

The golden rule for freezer temperature is to keep it at around -18 degrees. Any higher and you find yourself regularly needing to defrost your freezer and higher increases the risk of food spoiling.

'The ideal temperature for a freezer is -18°C in order to prevent bacteria from growing and to also keep food fresher for longer. Some foods kept in the freezer do have specific temperature requirements, so it’s always best to check the label before you store them. A full freezer also keeps food cooled better and stays cooler for longer, but an overcrowded freezer can make it difficult for cooled air to circulate – making it less efficient for the user,' Matthew Glynn, Go-To-Market Product Marketing Manager at Hisense UK.

The best way to check that your freezer is at the correct temperature is by investing in a freezer thermometer or an infrared thermometer to regularly check it is at the correct temperature. These can be picked up for less than £15 and will give you the peace of mind it’s set correctly.

Of course, if you notice your food is defrosting or your freezer is regularly packed with ice, then this is a clear indication that the temperature is wrong and will need to be changed.

How to change your freezer's temperature

Changing the temperature on a freezer is similar to a fridge. There should be a dial or temperature control panel you can adjust.

'Most freezers have a temperature control panel that can be found inside the freezer compartment, through which you can usually control both the freezer and refrigerator temperatures. However, in some older models, the temperature control can be at the bottom or back of the refrigerator,’ says David Miloshev, appliance technician and licensed electrician at Fantastic Services .

‘There are also some models that don’t have numbers for temperature control but words, for example, ‘cold’, ‘colder,’ or ‘coldest’, or ‘low’, ‘medium’, and ‘high’. In general, I have not encountered a freezer that doesn’t have a temperature dial, only ones that have different locations for their dials, such as at the top, or in the middle of the fridge or freezer section.’

You should adjust your dial accordingly, and you can use your thermometer to check the freezer temperature is now -18 degrees.

When adjusting the temperature, you need to give it time to change. 'If the temperature of your freezer is wrong, you should check the thermostat and adjust it to the correct temperature. This may take up to a day to take effect. You may also need to manually defrost the freezer’s inner walls or clean the condenser coils to ensure the freezer operates at the correct temperature,' says Matthew.

However, if changing your temperature does not make any difference, there may be a problem with your freezer.

‘If the temperature in your freezer is wrong, check the temperature settings first. If there’s no problem with that, proceed by inspecting the compressor, condenser coils, evaporator fan, defrost thermostat and power supply for any issues or damage. You'll also need to check the gasket to see if they seal properly when they’re closed,’ says David.

If you are unsure it is always worth speaking to a professional technician who will know the exact signs of damage to look out for.

Ensuring your freezer temperature is correct is important to maintain food safety and also keeps the appliance as energy-efficient as possible. With the big Christmas and New Year shop looming, now is the time to act!