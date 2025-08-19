I've found a secret way to kit out a new home for less, and it's all thanks to M&S and DUSK's summer uni bundles

Whether you're a student heading off to uni, you're looking to furnish your first home, or you want to kit out a holiday home or Airbnb, DUSK has just launched a budget-friendly homeware bundle that you'll *definitely* want on your radar.

Best known for its affordable yet luxe-look bedding, the brand's new Back to Uni Complete Bundle offers a staggering amount of 'first home' essentials bundled up into one great value package.

DUSK Back to Uni Complete Bundle £209 at Dusk.com The Back to Uni Bundle with single bedding costs £209, whereas a double bed-sized bundle costs £229. Discount code EXTRA15 will also score you 15% off.

This bundle might be aimed at students moving into university accommodation for the first time. But it's also a savvy solution if you're setting up any kind of home from scratch.

Yep, if you're considering where to buy bedding on a budget, then right now, I think this is one of the best bedding deals to shop. Included in the bundle are:

1 x Cambridge Single / Double Duvet Cover - White

2 x Cambridge Standard Pillowcases - White

1 x 200TC Single / Double Fitted Sheet - White

2 x Feels Like Down Pillows - Medium Standard

1 x Feels Like Down Single / Double Duvet - 9 Tog

1 x Single / Double Quilted Cotton Mattress Protector

2 x Quilted Cotton Pillow Protectors

(Image credit: DUSK)

But that's not all. Unlike most bedding bundles, which do just include bedding, DUSK's set also includes all of the linens you need for the bathroom. That means you get:

2 x Monaco Hand Towels - White

2 x Monaco Bath Towels - White

1 x Monaco Bath Mat - White

(Image credit: DUSK)

Plus, a whole host of other homeware essentials you might not have thought of, including:

1 x Rhea Rechargeable Desk Lamp - Gold

4 x Margalo Dinner Plates

4 x Margalo Pasta Bowls

4 x Margalo Cereal Bowls

4 x Margalo Mugs

(Image credit: DUSK)

Personally, I love the inclusion of the rechargeable lamp as the one thing I think you can guarantee when moving into either student halls or a new home is that there's never a plug socket where you want one!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This cable-free lamp means you can add illumination wherever you need it, so it's a super practical addition to any room, as well as being extremely stylish and looking far more expensive than it is.

(Image credit: DUSK)

In fact, that's true of all the items in this bundle. I've always been impressed by the quality of DUSK's products, especially considering their budget-friendly price tags.

The brand says that it manages to keep its prices low because it's an online-only retailer with no brick-and-mortar stores, but it also does a great job of emulating designer pieces in its collections.

The items in this all-white homeware bundle wouldn't look out of place in any of The White Company's stores, and they cost *considerably* less.

(Image credit: DUSK)

Plus, not only is the DUSK Back to Uni Complete Bundle incredibly good value, but buying so many essentials at once is also a stress-free way to shop. There's only one item to 'add to basket', one delivery to navigate, and no traipsing round multiple shops to source items from multiple retailers.

However, DUSK isn't the only place to shop for budget-friendly essentials all in one go. I've totted up the numbers, and M&S's University Essentials give DUSK a run for its money.

The bonus is that the M&S bed linen and towels also come in multiple colour options, in contrast to DUSK's white-only options. Perfect if you want to put more of your own stamp on your first pad.

DUSK Back to Uni Complete Bundle £209 at Dusk.com Officially, DUSK's Complete Bundle costs £209 for a single bed's worth of bedding. However, discount code EXTRA15 takes 15% off, which reduces the cost to £177.65. M&S University Essentials Mix & Match £188 at Marks and Spencer UK Shop M&S' University Essentials range (whether you're a student or not) and you can get equivalent items for a grand total of £188, along with more colour choices.

If I were looking to kit out a new home from scratch, I'd definitely be considering one of these two options. How about you?