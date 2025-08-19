I've found a secret way to kit out a new home for less, and it's all thanks to M&S and DUSK's summer uni bundles
The budget-friendly way of kitting out a new home with 15 essential items
Whether you're a student heading off to uni, you're looking to furnish your first home, or you want to kit out a holiday home or Airbnb, DUSK has just launched a budget-friendly homeware bundle that you'll *definitely* want on your radar.
Best known for its affordable yet luxe-look bedding, the brand's new Back to Uni Complete Bundle offers a staggering amount of 'first home' essentials bundled up into one great value package.
This bundle might be aimed at students moving into university accommodation for the first time. But it's also a savvy solution if you're setting up any kind of home from scratch.
Yep, if you're considering where to buy bedding on a budget, then right now, I think this is one of the best bedding deals to shop. Included in the bundle are:
- 1 x Cambridge Single / Double Duvet Cover - White
- 2 x Cambridge Standard Pillowcases - White
- 1 x 200TC Single / Double Fitted Sheet - White
- 2 x Feels Like Down Pillows - Medium Standard
- 1 x Feels Like Down Single / Double Duvet - 9 Tog
- 1 x Single / Double Quilted Cotton Mattress Protector
- 2 x Quilted Cotton Pillow Protectors
But that's not all. Unlike most bedding bundles, which do just include bedding, DUSK's set also includes all of the linens you need for the bathroom. That means you get:
- 2 x Monaco Hand Towels - White
- 2 x Monaco Bath Towels - White
- 1 x Monaco Bath Mat - White
Plus, a whole host of other homeware essentials you might not have thought of, including:
- 1 x Rhea Rechargeable Desk Lamp - Gold
- 4 x Margalo Dinner Plates
- 4 x Margalo Pasta Bowls
- 4 x Margalo Cereal Bowls
- 4 x Margalo Mugs
Personally, I love the inclusion of the rechargeable lamp as the one thing I think you can guarantee when moving into either student halls or a new home is that there's never a plug socket where you want one!
This cable-free lamp means you can add illumination wherever you need it, so it's a super practical addition to any room, as well as being extremely stylish and looking far more expensive than it is.
In fact, that's true of all the items in this bundle. I've always been impressed by the quality of DUSK's products, especially considering their budget-friendly price tags.
The brand says that it manages to keep its prices low because it's an online-only retailer with no brick-and-mortar stores, but it also does a great job of emulating designer pieces in its collections.
The items in this all-white homeware bundle wouldn't look out of place in any of The White Company's stores, and they cost *considerably* less.
Plus, not only is the DUSK Back to Uni Complete Bundle incredibly good value, but buying so many essentials at once is also a stress-free way to shop. There's only one item to 'add to basket', one delivery to navigate, and no traipsing round multiple shops to source items from multiple retailers.
However, DUSK isn't the only place to shop for budget-friendly essentials all in one go. I've totted up the numbers, and M&S's University Essentials give DUSK a run for its money.
The bonus is that the M&S bed linen and towels also come in multiple colour options, in contrast to DUSK's white-only options. Perfect if you want to put more of your own stamp on your first pad.
If I were looking to kit out a new home from scratch, I'd definitely be considering one of these two options. How about you?
