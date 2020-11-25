We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no denying 2020 has been the year of baking bread. With Google searches for ‘baking bread’ increasing by 22 per cent this year. With this popular new baking task made all the easier thanks to a modern bread maker machine.

Yan Wong-Jones, buyer for small electrical appliances at John Lewis. ‘Bread maker sales rise in the autumn and winter as we start thinking about homemade bread to accompany hearty soups and stews’. Making now the perfect time to bag one.

Across many retailers in the Black Friday sale you’ll find bargains from all your favourite brands, including Panasonic, Morphy Richards and more.

