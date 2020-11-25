There’s no denying 2020 has been the year of baking bread. With Google searches for ‘baking bread’ increasing by 22 per cent this year. With this popular new baking task made all the easier thanks to a modern bread maker machine.
Yan Wong-Jones, buyer for small electrical appliances at John Lewis. ‘Bread maker sales rise in the autumn and winter as we start thinking about homemade bread to accompany hearty soups and stews’. Making now the perfect time to bag one.
Across many retailers in the Black Friday sale you’ll find bargains from all your favourite brands, including Panasonic, Morphy Richards and more.
Black Friday Bread maker deals – quick links
- Morhpy Richards Fastbake Bread Maker – save £70 on best-selling model at Amazon
- Panasonic SD-ZX2522KXC Bread Maker: save £30 on Ideal Home approved at Argos
- Tower T11005 Bread Maker: save £110 off beginner bread making machine at AO.com
Argos break maker deals
Panasonic SD-ZX2522KXC Breadmaker: was £239.99, Now £209.99
Save £30 (to spend on ingredients) when you buy this bread maker. The Ideal Home approved model (5 out of 5 stars) has 37 programmes, 13-hour delay start, yeast dispenser and three loaf size and crust options.
Panasonic SD-2511KXC Breadmaker: was £159.99, Now £139.99
Cheaper than the previous Panasonic but still plentiful, this model features 33 programmes. Including white bread, french bread, whole-wheat, quick bread, gluten free, rye bread, speciality, pizza base, brioche, dough and bake.
Amazon bread maker deals
Morphy Richards Fastbake Breadmaker: was £129.99, Now £59.99
Amazon report this as a number 1 best-seller in the bread making category. Currently 54% off this model is a great buy for beginners. With 12 programmes and 3 loaf size options, there’s plenty to get going with.
AO.com bread maker deals
Tower T11005 Bread Maker: RRP £199.99, Now £89
Leading online electrical retailer AO.com are offering a saving of £110 on this Tower bread maker model. The machine, with its 19 programmes, scores an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars on the website reviews. Well worth checking out, especially at that price.
Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC Bread Maker: was £179, Now £139
Save £40 when buying this Panasonic model. Complete with 27 programmes. This model even comes with a jam and compote mode for making homemade preserves to compliment your bread. It has diamond fluoro-coated breadpan and blades as well, which are scratch-proof and twice as tough as previous Panasonic models.
Is it worth buying a bread maker?
bake over night.
What flours should I try?
To make bread you need flour with a high protein content, so it will be strong enough to rise and hold a good crumb structure. Look for flours blended specially for bread-making, such as Doves Farm Organic Strong White (£1.89 for 1.5kg) or Strong Wholewheat Bread Flour (£1.85kg for 1.5kg).
For a nutty complex flavour, try Doves Farm OrganIc Wholewheat Spelt Flour (£2.95 for 1kg), although this will not rise as much as a strong wheat flour. If you’re feeling more adventurous, the realbreadcampaign.org website has a list of independent millers, many of whom sell online as well as locally.
We’re big fans of Stoate & Sons, Cann Mills, Dorset – you can buy their flour direct or via the bakerybits.co.uk website, which also offers a great range of breadmaking kit.
The interest for bread makers online peaked in April, with 461,460 Google searches here in the UK – as a result of lockdown encouraging us to make our own from home. And there’s a feeling that now we know how, it’s something to continue doing – well past any further restrictions. Because aside from the pride, there’s no better aroma than that of freshly baked bread filling the home.