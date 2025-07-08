Cuisinart's soft serve maker is the most impressive alternative to the Ninja Swirl and Slushi I've seen - there's no need to pre-freeze anything

If you're impatiently awaiting the UK drop of the Ninja Swirl, then I've found just the alternative for you for the upcoming heatwave. The Cuisinart Frost Fusion, which launched on today, is the all-in-one soft serve and slushie machine maker of dreams and is currently on sale for £249.99 down from £299.99 on Amazon.

I've tried an array of the best ice cream makers, from the Ninja Creami Deluxe (as per my review) to Cuisinart's fantastic under £100 alternative Freeze Wand and I think the Frost Fusion looks like the best all-in-one buy I've seen so far for frozen treats. Here's what it can do.

Cuisinart Frost Fusion Ice Cream Maker £249.99 at Amazon UK All six presets of this machine sound glorious: soft-serve ice cream, refreshing sorbet, icy slushies, smooth frappés, frozen cocktails and wine slushies. For this sale price, it's a phenomenal deal.

Six different functions is a huge draw with this machine – rather than buying an ice-cream maker and a slushie maker, you can skip the cost and the space both will hog on your worktop with this offering.

The other huge benefit is the fact that you don't need to pre-freeze ingredients according to the brand. For the soft serve setting, Cuisinart say that all you need to do is 'pour, select, churn and serve'. Another claim is that it can churn 1.6 litres in less than 20 minutes.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Given that the product only launched today, I haven't had time to get my hands on it to verify these claims with testing. But if they're true, this is a real game changer for ice cream at home.

Especially given that the machine can keep your ice-cream creations cold for up to two hours within the machine and frozen drinks chilled for up to 12 hours. Perfect for hosting a summer party at home!

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Like with the Ninja Slushi, this machine also has customisable texture levels and a self-cleaning function.

This isn't the only frozen treat maker on sale for Amazon Prime Day either (which is running from the 8th to the 11th of July). Here's a look at the other discounted products that I've tried.

Inoviva Slush Machine Was £299.99, now £279.99 at Amazon This alternative to the Ninja Slushi is not only more affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal, but has a larger capacity too. That means more frozen margaritas for you. Cuisinart Freeze Wand Was £99.99, now £84.99 at Amazon I'm currently trying out this Freeze Wand Ice Cream Maker and I love it. It's a true space-saver, meaning you don't need to carve out a space for an ice cream maker on your worktop. It's now even more affordable than the Creami. Cuisinart Soft Serve and Ice Cream Maker Was £199.99, now £1499.99 at Amazon If it's just soft serve you're interested in, this dedicated machine is also now at a much better price than usual. You can read our full review for the details too.

Given the weather forecast for the rest of July, now is a better time than ever to invest in one of these frozen treat makers. For gelato, sorbet and soft serve lovers, one is sure to impress!