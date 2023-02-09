Best Ninja appliance 2023 - the cooking essentials that we've tried, tested and loved

If you own one Ninja appliance, you've probably got your eye on the next one you want for your kitchen - that's just how good these genius appliances are. Perfect for combining multiple functions into one unit as well as revolutionising cooking methods and time, there's no brand we can recommend that's quite like Ninja.

Never tried the brand before? Don't fear, we've designed this guide as your one stop to picking up the Ninja that will best suit you and your cooking capabilities once and for all. That includes ranking them based on whether you're a best air fryer fan, a slow cooker convert, or a keen chef who wants to try out all of the functions that the best multi-cookers have to offer.

Keep reading to discover the Ninja appliances that we have tried and loved at Ideal Home - from the infamous Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer to the brand new Ninja Speedi, which can help you whizz up dinners for four in fifteen minutes.

(Image credit: Ninja )

Unless you've been living under an air-fryer-proofed rock, you'll have heard of the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer. This has been the air fryer of the last few years and for good reason, with the space and power to make family cooking much easier. Some may even say it makes cooking dinners fun (controversial, I know).

In short, you can cook two different foods in two different ways (pick from six functions including the ability to bake) at the same time, and then sync them up to finish at the exact right moment so that everything will arrive at the table still hot. What that allows you to do in reality is to experiment with a range of different food types at home that you might not have even imagined yet, such as dehydrated fruit snacks or a lemon drizzle cake.

This air fryer was tested by our Head of Reviews Millie Fender, who called it 'one of the best ever'. She loved just how high the temperature could be set - up to 240 degrees, a feature which makes it so versatile due to the type of things you can cook up. She also found that it was a standout winner for crisping up potato wedges and other fried favourites.

Who will it suit?

While it might be too hefty for smaller kitchens, this air fryer is a real all-rounder, with controls so easy that your grandmother and your kids could use it. I would say that you can achieve four portions with ease in this air fryer, but it's also a fine choice for fewer people thanks to its energy efficiency. This is the air fryer you should opt for if you can stretch your budget and the one that will make even reluctant cooks more excited about cooking dinner for an evening.

Read our full Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer review for more information.

(Image credit: Ninja )

2. Ninja Speedi The best Ninja for super quick cooking Our expert review: Specifications Size : 31 x 33 x 35cm Capacity : 5.7 litres Programs : 10 Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Ninja Kitchen (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unbelievably good at quick dinners + Unique design and interesting colour + Perfect for families + You can air fry and steam at the same time in the same pot! Reasons to avoid - No pressure cooking ability

We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the Ninja Speedi at SharkNinja HQ recently, and we've got a feeling it's going to become the most coveted Ninja appliance out there. When we watched a live demonstration of the Speedi, we were left wondering if there was anything it can't do in the kitchen, as the team cooked up delicious pasta and sauce in the bottom of the pot and air-fried up succulent chicken on the crisper plate in the same pot, at the same time.

That's the real unique selling point of the Speedi; it can mix and match up to ten functions and carry them off simultaneously, meaning that dinner will go from ingredients to plate in just 15 minutes (really, we watched it happen). We'll have a full review of the Speedi coming soon, but our first look at this genius buy was very impressive.

Who will it suit?



It's hard to think of a demographic who wouldn't benefit from a gadget that makes high-quality 15-minute meals achievable. Busy families, students, keen chefs and novices alike would get along with the Ninja Speedi, which also has a corresponding app where you can input your ingredients, before receiving a tailored for you recipe.

Editor's note: We are awaiting a sample of the Ninja Speedi to test, and will be reviewing a full review as soon as possible.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker OP350UK is the most entry-level of Ninja's lineup of multi-cookers, and the one we'd recommend above all others. It has an uncomplicated display and controls and an array of functions to great creative with, as well as the ability to air fry for your money.

The air frying lid (which is known as the tendercrisp lid) is hinged to the side of the cooker, so when you use the pressure lid you need to allow room for the crisp lid to stand upright. This can make it tricky to fit the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker OP350UK under kitchen counters. The air frying is actually really good, though. Our freelancer Helen McCue was able to make an entire roast chicken by pressure cooking and then air frying it, and the potato wedges it made were even and crispy.

We enjoyed the non-stick cooking pot, but it can swivel around slightly when stirring because the pot isn't held into place with handles like the Instant Pot Pro. The bottom of the pot is also slightly curved, which made it tricky to add oil to the pot without it gathering at the sides. Cleaning is a breeze, and the handles on the side make this a storage-friendly multi-cooker.

Who will it suit?



If you're a savvy shopper who was going to buy an air fryer anyway, then get the most out of your money and get a Ninja multi cooker instead. For the price, you'll get the ability to air fry and all the other stuff on top to make cooking a stress-free affair. Okay, so you might need a good amount of countertop space and a can-do attitude to try out all of the functions, but a multi-cooker like this is an investment into years of capable cooking.

Read our full Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 review for more information.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer is Ninja's cheapest air fryer, and it's also the smallest. It has a cooking capacity of 3.8 litres and a circular basket, which will be fine with most meals for single or two-person households. During testing the air fryer was fast, easy to use, and comes with four pre-sets that won't be too overwhelming for first-time air fryer users.

You can choose to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate in this air fryer, and because the basket insert can be removed, you can also reheat or cook food that has a bit more sauce or moisture without having to worry about it dripping through the grates. The exterior is simple, small, and grey, which may not be the most attractive addition to your kitchen but it will be very easy to store if you want to put it in a cupboard.

Who will it suit?



Those who need meals in a hurry should snap up the Ninja AF100UK, as cooking times with this air fryer were brilliant, with some of the speediest chips we've made. It's a simple model with a reasonable price tag of £129.99 too, making it a little more feasible for those on a budget.

Read our full Ninja AF100UK air fryer review for more information.

(Image credit: Ninja )

5. Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor The best Ninja for food prep and blending Our expert review: Specifications Size : 19D x 25.5W x 48H centimetres Capacity : 1.8 litres Programs : Blender, personal blender, reversible shredding/slicing disc, dough blade, chopping blade Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Ninja Kitchen (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hands free for no hassle + A mega range of attachments + Easy to clean + Good value Reasons to avoid - If you just need a food processor it might be a little much

Want to kit out your kitchen in full Ninja gear? We don't blame you. The Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK is a top pick for space-saving and multi-functionality if you need a blender and/or a food processor.

The base can be used to blend soups and smoothies in the large 2.1 litre jug or the personal-sized 700ml cup, and there's also a 1.8-litre food processor attachment. The processor has a unique multi-layered blade that chops evenly, even when you've filled the food processor bowl, and there is also a reversible disc that shreds as well as slices.

Who will it suit?

If you love how clever your Ninja air fryer is, you'll love the 3-in-1 Food Processor, as it has smart features to with Auto-IQ BN800UK does excel in is smart features. It has a blend, chop, puree, and mix setting, as well as a pulse button and three strengths for blending. These programs mean you can simply press to chop or mix depending on your desired outcome, and the process is pre-timed and hands-free. You could even get set on the crudites for your new pureed dip.

Read our full Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor review for more information.

(Image credit: Ninja )

6. Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker The best Ninja for sweet treats Our expert review: Specifications Size : 27 x 16.5 x 40.5 centimetres Capacity : 4.7 litres Programs : Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowl, Light Ice Cream, Milkshake & Mix-Ins Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Electricshop (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clever design is easy to use + Six different modes + Three included containers Reasons to avoid - Can be very noisy

So this one might not be essential, but it's definitely the most fun. It can help you to make ice cream, gelato, sorbets, smoothie bowls and more at home, meaning that film nights on the sofa just got a LOT more fun.

During testing, the Ninja Creami impressed our Head of Reviews Millie Fender thanks to its talents at working on different treats at one time, and just how efficient it is at whipping up icecream and frozen puddings.

The main mechanism in the Creami works to shave ingredients to a fine degree, so that the consistency of everything it creates is lovely and smooth. Millie's favourite was the sorbet, which she gave a five-star rating.

Who will it suit?

Those with a sweet tooth who want the full Ninja experience will probably want to put the Creami on their birthday or Christmas wishlist. It's really fun for experimenting with dessert recipes, and for impressing at dinner parties, obviously.

Editor's Note: We have tested the Ninja Creami.

How we tested the best Ninja appliances

Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

We know how important it is to have real, unbiased opinions about the products that we recommend to Ideal Home readers, which is why as part of our testing protocol, we've had hands-on experience with all of the products in this guide. The only one we haven't had a chance to review in-depth just yet is the Ninja Speedi, as it's a brand-new release, but we have seen the product being used at Ninja HQ in Battersea, and have a sample on the way to test out for ourselves too.

(Image credit: Future)

Our visit to Ninja's office and development space also allowed us to get an even closer look at the brand itself and how they work to release products that solve all sorts of consumer problems. From these Ninja appliances to the best Shark vacuums, we're confident that Shark Ninja is one of the best home appliance brands out there.

Below you can find out exactly who tested each of the appliances on this round up, and learn more about our testing process.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone as well as the Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor and the Ninja Creami.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, with an emphasis on floorcare and air fryers, she regularly joins Millie at Future's Test Facility in Reading to thoroughly put products through their paces. She works on pretty much every product release from Ninja and Shark, and has tested the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer along with Millie, and will be testing the Ninja Speedi in the future.

Freelance Writer/Home Economist Freelance Writer/Home Economist Helen McCue Helen is a freelance contributor who trained as a Home Economist. After starting her career in the food industry, she moved into home appliance reviews, utilising her cooking skills and experience to put all kinds of products to the test, and over the years has reviewed hundreds of home and kitchen appliances for a variety of publications. From this guide, Helen has tested out the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 and the Ninja AF100UK, both of which impressed her during testing.