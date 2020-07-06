We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

They say every cloud has a silver lining, and lockdown has been no exception. Though it’s been a tough time for us all, so many of us have used our extra time at home positively, taking on improvements and achieving some truly remarkable transformations – often on a tight budget.

Our latest favourite revamp is the work of Joanne Evans. With a little cash and a lot of imagination, she has managed to turn a rather sad-looking cloakroom into a glam powder room, for under £100.

Cloakroom makeover – before

‘A little before and after of our cloakroom. It was miserable when we moved in so lockdown gave us a chance to give it some much needed love!’ says Joanne, who has been slowly renovating her Victorian semi and loves to use dark colours.

‘The whole thing cost about £100 to do and took about three days,’ Joanne told Ideal Home. ‘That included stripping the old paper from the walls.’

‘It was my first time wallpapering too. I’m really pleased with how it turned out,’ Joanne told us. You should be very proud Joanne – I’m not sure my first attempt at wallpapering went nearly that well!

Cloakroom makeover – after

Joanne’s handiwork has already received plenty admiring comments on the Ideal Home Room Clinic:

‘It’s amazing … and shows how effective dark and bold can be in a small space! It’s inspired me to try something like this in my cloakroom ,’ enthuses fellow member Alison.

‘Love the bold, colourful and the dark colour on the ceiling adds to the mysteriousness, stunningly stylish ,’ says Jacqui.

‘Well done on your bold choice,’ adds Laurence.

Joanne’s key buys – including that Lemur wallpaper

Of course, plenty of people were asking where the wallpaper came from. If you don’t know the design, It’s called Lemur by Albany, and is currently on sale at Wallpaper Direct.

Buy now: Lemur wallpaper in Navy by Albany, was £12.98 a roll, now £9.09, Wallpaper Direct

Another key piece is the stunning mirror with a faux-leather strap. Joanne even has a trick to buying it… ‘It shows as coming soon but if you go to the bit on the screen that says ‘frequently bought together’ and add both items to your trolley it will be added. Then you can just delete the extra item,’ she explains.

Buy now: Argos Home Wall Mirror with PU Strap – Black, £15, Argos

The rest of her £100 budget was spent on GoodHome Durable Vence Matt Emulsion paint, £16 for 2.5ltrs, B&Q, plus a shelf and towel holder from eBay, a bin, soap dispenser and towel from Asda, and a double toilet roll holder was from Argos.

As transformations go, it’s resounding success. We can’t wait to see what Joanne turns her hand to next!

Follow Joanne and her home improvements on Instagram @homeattwelve