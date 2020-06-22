We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tired of your patio but not sure what to do? Take inspiration from this newly painted patio! As far as garden patio transformations go, this has to be one of the most unique and inspirational we’ve seen.

This couple totally transform their outdoor space with an inspired painted patio that now resembles Victorian tiles – it’s a masterpiece.

And if ever someone required a special garden space to escape to, it’s Alison Wilson. Alison is a frontline worker, working at the local hospital as a chemotherapy unit manager. Her thoughtful husband Eric was happy to take on the patio project to give his wife the garden she deserves.

Here’s Eric first getting to work, starting the project with a base coat covering the original paving slabs. ‘Eric had to fill in the gaps initially with cement,’ Alison explains.

‘He used a pre-mixed cement, at the cost of approx £5 for a bag. It was finished with a top water sealer, sourced for £24 on Amazon. The base was painted with Wickes masonry “storm grey”, £19 for 5 litres.’

Buy now: Masonry Smooth Storm Grey, £19 for 5L, Wickes

Now for the fun part! Choosing a highly decorative tile stencil, Eric got to work with carefully painting the desired pattern to transform the patio slabs.

‘For the stencilling I bought a stencil from Dizzy Ducks Designs,’ Alison tells Ideal Home ‘It’s called Warwick the pattern we used.’

Buy now: Warwick Tile Stencil, £6.98, Dizzy Duck Designs

To make the pattern all the more striking the couple decided on a dark colour to contrast the light grey base colour.

Alison explains, ‘For the stencil colour we used black Dulux WeatherShield Masonry Paint’.

What a difference!! The drab patio now looks like a fab focal point for this serene garden space.

‘We are thrilled to bits with the transformation of our garden’ Alison exclaims. ‘It is now our little haven. The perfect place for me to chill after a shift working on the frontline.’

Eric has been very busy in the garden, also transforming the decking repainting the bar area.

‘He’s obviously thrilled with the outcome because he’s never done joinery before,’ explains his wife, proud as punch. ‘He’s done an amazing job with it. It so beautiful on a night when all the lights come on, after a hard day a work’.

‘The good thing about this is it has kept my husband’s hands and mind active during this pandemic,’ explains Alison, after finding himself unable to work during the peak.