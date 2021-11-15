How to cosy up your home for the festive season with The Chateau

Christmas is a truly magical time, there’s a feeling of excitement in the air and it’s the perfect opportunity to cosy up our homes. Be inspired by Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s fairytale home Chateau de la Motte Husson and add some Chateau sparkle in time for a fabulously festive Christmas.

Make your home warm and cosy for the festive season with top tips from The Chateau™.

1. Introduce festive prints and motifs

If you want to add subtle decorative accents of the season into your home, try introducing Christmas-inspired prints and motifs to create a truly festive feeling. The beautifully illustrated ‘Joyeux Noel’ design, features traditional Christmas motifs – robins, red berries, holly and ivy, and Christmas baubles.

This pretty yuletide design is available in a handful of decorative and personalisable products including a statement tile, which can be used as a tile or trivet, a coaster, mug and even a notebook and diary to get you organised for the new year!

Buy now: Personalised Joyeux Noel tile, £15, The Chateau

2. Switch up your bedding for the season

When the nights start drawing in, change your bedding to sumptuous rich colours which will cosy up your bedroom and transition your home to winter. If you want to create that luxurious feeling perfect for the time of year, choose a darker colour palette that features rich and opulent colours like emerald greens and deep purples.

The new homeware collection by Angel includes the Emerald Fan print (you may have spotted it in the first episode of the new series of ‘Escape to The Chateau’) which features illustrated fans, flowers and 1920s-inspired motifs.

The deeply vibrant colour palette is perfect for creating a luxurious space befitting of the season…it’s not only available in a bed set but a cushion, fabric, wallpaper and lampshade, too!

Buy now: Emerald Fan Bed Set, £45, The Chateau

3. Choose heavy curtains

French Chateaux are filled with gorgeous big windows, perfect for hanging luxurious statement curtains. The added benefit is keeping your rooms nice and warm and cosy throughout winter.

The Chateau™’s brand new Wild Flower Garden curtains, inspired by Dick & Angel’s cutting garden, are stunning, high quality, fully-lined and come in a variety of sizes. The Wild Flower Garden print has beautifully illustrated intertwining tendrils, flowers and foliage set against a sumptuous deep purple backdrop.

The curtains come in many sizes and would be a great addition to any room.

Buy now: The Wild Flower Garden Curtains, £45, The Chateau

4. Fill your home with festive scents

Candlelight immediately cosies up a space, making it warm, inviting and atmospheric. Ambient lighting and luxurious scents are perfect for a date night or a festive evening in with the family. The scents of Christmas are truly magical; chestnuts roasting on an open fire, cinnamon, cloves and orange, and fresh pine needles.

The Chateau™’s White Forest hand poured candle is inspired by the woodland that surrounds Chateau de la Motte Husson. Fresh green pine needle top notes are infused with sparkling tones of warming mandarin and bergamot.

With a burn time of around 40 hours, the festive scent will fill an entire home. For an extra special touch, you can get your candle personalised…or why not treat a loved one to a personalised candle for Christmas?

Buy now: Personalised White Forest Candle, £30, The Chateau

5. Cosy up your accessories

Bring in warming accessories to your home this winter to make sure you and the entire family keep nice and cosy. The Strawbridge family love a hot water bottle and there’s no better feeling than snuggling up on a chilly night…they’re a must at The Chateau!

The Chateau™ has a choice of new hot water bottle designs and you’re likely to fall in love with at least one…Nouveau Wallpaper, Wild Flower, Nouveau Heron, Potagerie and Wallpaper Museum. Each hot water bottle is finished with a cotton herringbone bow and comes with the bottle inside, ready to be used.

Buy now: Nouveau Wallpaper Hot Water Bottle, £24, The Chateau

6. Pour yourself a delicious hot chocolate

Indulgence is part of the Christmas experience! And what could be better than a cosy cup of delicious hot chocolate while you’re snuggled on the sofa.

The Chateau™’s Personalised Hot Chocolate Gift Set contains 160g of Venezuela 43% milk chocolate flakes, a mix of Criollo and Trinatario beans with a distinctive rich and nutty taste, that make the perfect hot chocolate when mixed with hot milk; a personalised Chateau mug, in a choice of three beautiful designs; and a 40g bag of mini marshmallows, which is definitely a favourite topping at The Chateau.

Buy now: Personalised Hot Chocolate Gift Set, £24, The Chateau

7. Let the countdown begin

Now your home is feeling warm and cosy it’s time to start the countdown to Christmas! No countdown is complete without a traditional chocolate advent calendar. There’s nothing quite like the ceremony of sitting down all together in the morning and behind every door is a surprise!

The Chateau™ Organic Chocolate Advent Calendar is available in milk and dark chocolate (dark chocolate is vegan friendly and also deliciously rich) and has a beautifully illustrated festive-themed Chateau de la Motte Husson on the front, so every door you open feels like you’re entering into different parts of The Chateau™!

Buy now: Organic Chocolate Advent Calendar, £12.50, The Chateau

