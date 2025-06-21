'My favourite part of the house is the period features, especially the large windows and high ceilings'

With three young children, Donya and her husband Chris needed more space for their family and started to look for a larger property.

They wanted a home in a rural setting but still close to the local town. ‘We viewed over a dozen properties in South Devon; however, this one completely surprised us,' she recalls.

A seven-bedroom Victorian house, built in 1890, in Newton Abbot, the couple bought it in 2019.

'We fell in love with the grand proportions and beautiful period features. It’s situated in a conservation area overlooking woodlands – the peaceful setting was exactly what we were looking for. The added bonus was how close it was to town, the train station and our children’s schools and sports clubs.’

(Image credit: Future/James French)

‘It was in great shape and beautifully decorated. However, the decor wasn’t our style – it was quite traditional. The hallway was painted pale blue with cream carpet and while it was lovely, the blue made the space feel cold, and with three children and a dog, we knew the carpet wouldn’t stay pristine.'

'The kitchen was tiny, and we knew right away we wanted to open it up to the dining room.’

(Image credit: Future/James French)

‘We began with the essentials, like restoring sash windows and opening up the kitchen and dining room. Our focus was on preserving the house’s character and beautiful features while making it practical for modern living.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'We replaced the radiators with cast-iron ones, added solid window shutters to retain warmth, and tiled the hallway, which is much more durable than cream carpet!’

(Image credit: Future/James French)

‘We’re beyond thrilled with the results! The process was exhausting, but seeing everything come together has been incredibly rewarding.'

'The house is a warm, comfortable family home and we look forward to creating happy memories here.’

The hallway

‘Our previous home didn’t have a hallway, so having one was top of our list when viewing houses. This one doesn’t disappoint – I love the ceiling and cornice.’

The living room

‘We wanted to highlight the beauty of the large windows, fireplace ideas and cornicing, by using warm neutrals that complemented the space and didn’t detract from those features.'

'In other areas, we embraced bolder tones, patterns, and modern touches that reflected our style and balanced out the more traditional elements.’

‘The mantelpiece, cornicing, and windows are simply stunning. It’s rare to find properties with such beautiful features intact.’

The open plan kitchen diner

‘The kitchen renovation was by far the most daunting and difficult part. For four months, we washed dishes in the bath and cooked with a portable stove in a makeshift kitchen.'

'It was tough, but the excitement of eventually having a big, family-friendly space kept us going.’

(Image credit: Future/James French)

The dual-fuel Aga is the heart of this family space, blending modern convenience with traditional design while bringing warmth and character to the room.

Oak table and bench painted in Printer's Black, £105 for 2.5ltr, deVol (Image credit: Future/James French)

‘We had the table and bench seat custom-made in reclaimed oak to fit this space. The legs were painted black to tie in with the island unit.’

The space felt cold and bare with plain painted walls, so to add warmth and interest Donya used a floral wallpaper, namely Sandberg Linnea wallpaper in Garden Green, £106 a roll, Wallpaperdirect. ‘It was a controversial choice, but I absolutely love it.’

'Before the kitchen renovation, we hardly spent any time there – only to cook. Now, it’s the heart of the home.'

Main bedroom

The walls were previously painted magnolia, which felt dated. The couple added window shutters and wallpapered the walls.

‘We chose light colours in here to frame the beautiful views of the countryside through our windows, to maximise the natural light and allow the delicate pattern of the wallpaper to really stand out.’

Their serene bedroom features light-coloured walls with a delicate floral wallpaper, a neatly made bed with a green cushion, and a window that frames a view of the countryside, reflecting the article's theme of calm elegance.

The curved walk-in wardrobe not only provides a stylish storage solution but also hides the en suite.

‘This was here when we moved in and is such a surprising and lovely design feature, it was a definite keep!’

En-suite bathroom

'We painted this room in a warm white to brighten it up and complement the bedroom.'

Child's room

A pretty, pink canopy draped over a comfortable armchair creates an enchanting little reading nook, ideal for cosy bedtime stories.

The minute Donya saw this space, she knew it would be the perfect little girl’s room with the fireplace and beautiful cornice.

'The vintage doll's house is our daughter's favourite piece – she plays with it for hours.'

FOCUS ON... Wallpapering a kitchen