IKEA’s new colourful bluetooth speaker is going straight on my wish list – it’s so pretty and under £30!
Bye, bye ugly and boring speakers
I check IKEA’s new-in products on a weekly basis – and this week, the piece that immediately stood out to me is the IKEA NATTBAD bluetooth speaker that just dropped on the site and in stores. And it’s going on my wish list for a couple of reasons.
While some products from the Swedish retailer are the ideal blank canvas for an IKEA hack, others are just perfect the way they are. The IKEA NATTBAD speaker falls into the latter category.
The number one selling point? The aesthetics, of course – I don’t think I’ve ever seen a speaker this pretty. The curved monochrome design is available in three stylish colourways: a trendy butter yellow, a soft pink and the classic black.
As butter yellow is the colour of the season, IKEA is coming out with more and more pieces in this joyful yet muted colourway - from the viral IKEA SPETSBOJ lamp to this speaker.
And secondly, you can nab this compact tech accessory for less than £30 – £29 to be exact. What a bargain! Even some of the most budget-friendly speakers won’t be able to compete with that kind of price point.
‘Stylish home tech, especially speakers, has transformed from mere functional gadgets into essential design elements that fit right into our living spaces,’ says Uriel Tannen, Flitch co-founder and tech expert.
‘Today, people look for technology that enhances their decor, such as a retro-inspired speaker adding charm to a mid-century modern living room, or a sleek, minimalist design perfectly complementing a Scandi aesthetic. Beautifully designed speakers not only elevate our listening experience but also become eye-catching statement pieces, reflecting personal taste and making a room feel thoughtfully curated rather than cluttered.’
Another impressive feature is the multi-speaker function which allows you to connect multiple NATTBAD speakers to your phone or computer to be able to spread the sound even further.
And IKEA has been doing an outstanding job at providing its customers with stylish alternatives to usually ugly or at the very least boring tech accessories – whether it’s the chic IKEA SKOTAT extension cord or the clever HAVSKÅL USB cable anchors that are no eyesore either.
If there was one thing that I’d change about the IKEA NATTBAD speaker, it would be making it wireless and portable as it currently comes with a cord. If you prefer your speakers pretty but wireless, below I’ve rounded up a few that tick both of those boxes.
I have the Roberts Revival petite radio that also doubles as a bluetooth speaker at home in the duck egg colourway - and I can attest to its petite size, stylish look and great sound.
With more than 200 of these bought on Amazon just in the last month and over 87,000 five-star reviews - yes, you read that right - it's not only super cute but it also does the job it's designed to do well. And right now, you can snap it up with a 21% discount.
If you're a fan of the slightly retro look of Roberts products but wood like a more traditional speaker shape that doesn't necessarily look like a vintage radio, let me introduce you to Roberts Reunion in the popular light blue duck egg colourway.
Which one are you thinking of investing in?
