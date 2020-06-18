We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Your Garden’s celebrity gardener David Domoney, has been sharing more of his expert gardening tips and tricks – to help us improve our gardens this month.

His gardening tips are proving invaluable for improving gardens for free. Last month we shared with you David’s amazing 1p gardening trick, which left us in awe. Now we’re seeing him upcycle wine corks in his garden, to save splashing out on pot feet.

From his own own garden in Warwickshire, David has taken to Instagram to share his ingenious tips with fans – the latest being his wine cork gardening tip! And it’s a real corker (pun intended)…

David Domoney’s wine cork gardening tip

David writes, ‘Use wine corks, instead of buying pot feet for containers. By elevating your pot you’re creating a gap between the container and the patio allowing the pot to drain effectively and preventing the soil from getting waterlogged’.

‘Loving these top tips’, replies one grateful follower. ‘Great tip! 🙏’ comments another.

‘And the best bit you get to empty the bottle of wine too 🙂’ replies one, who’s clearly happy to drink the wine to help the garden. And we’re of the same thought…if it helps the garden, cheers to that!

‘Thank you for the tip David👌. What should I use if I don’t drink?! 😁’, questions one follower. ‘Soft drink bottle tops?’ David helpfully replies.

So simple, yet so brilliant.

Video Of The Week

You can pick up a set of pot feet for as little as £3.41 on Amazon, so it’s not a monumental saving, but it’s still a saving nonetheless. Plus it’s a great way to reduce waste and be more resourceful, upcycling a material for a whole new purpose.

So next time you pop the cork on a wine bottle, think ‘pot feet’.

