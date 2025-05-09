This easy method means you can water your plants while on holiday – it’s so effective that people have been using it for thousands of years
It's simple and really effective
Heading off on holiday this summer? If you have no-one to water your plants while your away, then you’ll want to listen up as I’ve found a hack that will keep your plants well watered while you head off and enjoy some sun.
Slow watering hacks have existed for thousands of years, promising to keep your plants thriving during hot weather. A make-shift irrigation system can help gradually water your plants over a period of time, preventing overwatering whilst keeping the soil nice and wet, ideal if you're going away for a few days.
It may sound complicated, but all you need is a terracotta pot (you can grab one for £1.30 at B&Q) and a cork, so make sure you save one next time you crack open a bottle of wine. This is how the hack works.
How to use a terracotta pot to water plants
The hack consists of bunging a standard terracotta pot with a cork and filling it with water. You then bury the pot so it is an inch or two above the soil, and next to the plant you want to water. Terracotta is porous, so the water will gradually seep through the pot and into the soil, keeping it nice and moist. You should also place a lid over the pot to stop water from evaporating.
This hack is actually an ancient practice called Olla irrigation, which dates back over 4,000 years and has been used to water olive trees in hot climates.
'This is an effective method of watering plants as the terracotta is porous, so the water will moisten the soil around the plant pot. If any plant roots are within reach of this, they will be able to draw moisture directly from the pot and may latch onto it,’ explains Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture.
‘However, in order for this method to be effective, you will need to use a terracotta pot that is unglazed on both sides, and the pot will need to be placed close to the plants it is watering. You may also need several pots in order to properly water several plants.’
Graham recommends this method for plants that need lots of moisture, such as squash. However, if you are going away for a prolonged period of time, or even more than a week, it is probably worth asking a trusted friend or neighbour to keep an eye on your garden.
Olla irrigation has been a popular method of watering for thousands of years because it is effective. So, if you have any trips planned this summer, why not give it a try? I’m sure you’ll be left impressed.
What you need
Make sure you use unglazed terracotta pots when following the method so that the pot is completely porous.
Perfect if you have a short break or long weekend planned. Simply soak the spike in water and drive it into the soil of your potted or container plant.
