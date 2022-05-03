Ensure this summer is extraordinary with bottlegreen and friends

There’s no doubt that we’re all going to be making up for lost time this summer, starting with entertaining friends and family no matter what the Great British weather has in mind.

Putting on a great spread to enjoy with loved ones, sparks joy like nothing else and making sure the table looks its very best is at the heart of that. bottlegreen not only delivers great tasting cordials and pressés, available in a range of delicious flavours, but it also ups the style stakes of any garden get-together, with its stunning and iconic glass bottles designs too.

Serve up premium taste and style

Removing the stress of laying a beautiful table to delight guests, bottlegreen’s glass bottles are immediately table-ready, with the feel of elegant carafes that won’t look out of place at any stunning set-up.

Allow guests to help themselves to create a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere, where you can take time to catch up, share stories and enjoy being with each other again.

An authentic brand with plenty of passion

Born in the heart of the Cotswolds, bottlegreen have been lovingly creating cordials for over 30 years, and certainly know a thing or two when it comes to a luxury drink to share with friends.

Drawing spring water from their very own spring and inspired by quality, local ingredients, the brand uses a unique cold filtration process to produce their expertly crafted, heavenly tasting drinks, ready for you to serve at your next get-together.

Add a dash of extraordinary

With delicious pressé and cordial flavours including Elderflower, Ginger and Lemongrass, Pomegranate and Elderflower, Raspberry, and new for summer 2022, Lime and Mint, you can impress guests and elevate any everyday occasion, with a dash of extraordinary.

The refreshing range of drinks are perfect whether you are hosting friends or visiting them, making it the ideal beverage to both serve over ice or gift to loved ones.

Upcycle an icon

With bottlegreen’s iconic glass bottles being 100% recyclable, they’re much too pretty for the bottle bank and can continue their life in a far more creative way.

From filling with delicate fairy lights to create a twinkling centrepiece, to holding dinner candles at your next sunset soirée, or even displaying foraged wildflowers from an afternoon stroll, this iconic bottle shape can easily find a new lease of life in your home all year round.

Stocked in supermarkets across the country, it couldn’t be easier to get yours hands on this refreshing summer tipple ready to host guests in style, so fill your fridge and enjoy!

Head to bottlegreen to explore their full range of delicious flavours and follow them on Facebook /bottlegreen and Instagram @bottlegreendrinks for plenty of summer recipe inspiration, giveaways, tablescaping and how to add a #DashofExtraordinary to any occasion.