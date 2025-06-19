Trust me, these Habitat glasses are going to sell out fast – they're the perfect retro trend for outdoor dining

When it comes to outdoor dining, our favourite place to run for on-trend, budget-friendly pieces is Habitat. Not only do I spend so much time scouring through their collection of outdoor tableware and garden furniture, but I also get the inside scoop on what's selling like hotcakes, and you won't want to miss these Amber Picnic Tumblers.

Sticking to a budget is essential when it comes to upgrading your outdoor tableware for summer - it's nice to treat yourself to some new pieces but it doesn't need to break the bank.

These glasses tick that box, but it's the nostalgic amber tint that has us hooked. Retro decor is big at the moment, particularly with taking inspiration from the 70s, and these glasses are an easy way into the trend.

This range of amber reeded glasses comes in three different styles, so you can choose to go all in with a matching set or just update a few of your current collection. I particularly love the wine glasses and think they'd be perfect for a summer soiree.

70s-inspired decor has made a comeback recently, with matching coloured bathroom sets and green kitchens becoming mainstays in our homes. As much as we love these takes on the trend, if you're not in the market for a kitchen or bathroom renovation then it might be a little out of reach.

Small affordable pieces like dinnerware and tableware is a great way to experiment with a particular style or colour palette, allowing you to dip your toe into a trend with less financial commitment.

As it's also the season for alfresco dining, whether in your own garden or for park picnics, updating your tableware collection with a few new pieces will inspire you to get your hosting hat on.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The amber wine glasses instantly upgrade a tablescape with minimal effort. (Image credit: Habitat)

We've already had the inside scoop that these glass sets are being snapped up fast, so don't wait too long before adding them to your basket.

If the retro amber colour scheme doesn't suit your taste, here are a few more options from Habitat and a couple of other retailers to upgrade your tablescape this summer.

Habitat Picnic Hi Ball – set of 4 £14 at Habitat Pink and green should always be seen - these glasses will add a summery touch to any table. Clear Acrylic Gin Glass £2.50 at Dunelm These clear crystal-esque gin glasses from Dunelm are so chic - they'll look enticing with any summery tipple. John Lewis Ribbed Recycled Plastic Picnic Wine Glasses, Set of 4 £9 at John Lewis Made from recycled plastic, this set of green wine glasses will complete any picnic set.