Is it just me or does every stylish garden have this one feature? It's an affordable buy that instantly upgrades your outdoor living set-up
It's a small update that makes a big difference
The sun has reared its head, which means it's finally time to start thinking about our outdoor living spaces, most importantly, how to give them an affordable but trendy update for the season ahead. The latest thing I'm seeing in all the most stylish outdoor spaces this summer is the humble parasol.
Parasols are no new concept as a garden shade idea, but in 2025 so far we've seen them in new patterns and colours that are guaranteed to give your garden the stylish touch it deserves. Plus, when the midday sun gets too much, parasols provide essential protection that will allow you to stay lounging even in the height of summer.
To inspire your outdoor set-up, we've pulled together 5 parasol designs that will suit any taste or budget and get your garden ready to celebrate summer 2025 in style.
1. Go for a block print
Small-scale block prints are on trend right now and especially come into their own during the sunny months when we like to lean into floral motifs.
'A parasol is more than a practical accessory, it’s a statement piece that brings colour, character, and personality into your outdoor space. East London Parasol Company’s handcrafted designs often feature bold block prints which are not only visually impactful but celebrate ancient craftsmanship and techniques, adding a piece of history to your garden,' explains Lucy Ferguson, founder of East London Parasol Company.
With block print designs you can really choose how chintzy you go. A style with more of a white background will make less of a statement but still add pattern to your outdoor dining space.
2. Stick with stripes
Stripes are a classic choice for an outdoor space. Whether it's a traditional blue and white deckchair stripe you're after or a colour clashing look, experts are claiming that stripes are the new neutral - so you can't go wrong.
If you want to add pattern to a space but florals aren't your thing, then stripes are an excellent choice. Pair with a bistro table and chairs, and you can create a Parisian-style garden seating idea at home.
3. Keep it classic with neutrals
There is, of course, the option to keep things classic with a neutral or block-coloured parasol.
Parasols can be on the pricier side so if you're looking to invest then selecting a classic colour or choosing to keep it neutral will mean that it lasts for years to come.
4. Add flair with fringe
Looking to bring Glastonbury to your garden this summer? A fringed parasol is the way forward. What's even better is that your bed is only a few steps away, so you can fully relax under the parasol all day.
We're seeing alot of this style of parasol this summer. Fringe adds that vintage edge that parasols are known for. You can keep it more pared-back with a striped design or go full 70s by pairing fringe with a floral print.
5. Choose an on-trend look with scallops
Scallops have been a popular trend for some time now but we're in no rush to wave goodbye. Scalloped edge soft furnishings add a soft and playful touch to an outdoor space and offer a simple way of making a spot feel a bit more stylish.
If fringe feels slightly too retro for you then a scalloped trend will add some interest to the parasol while sitting subtly in your garden.
Shop our top parasols
It's the right time to spruce up your outdoor dining or lounging set-up, just before the weather gets into it's prime. These are the best garden furniture deals to give you a headstart, while leaving budget left over to start planning your summer holiday.
