This outdoor space has been transformed into a vibrant French garden bistro complete with a veggie centrepiece!

Not all garden makeovers need to involve extensive landscaping or an elaborate planting scheme. If you want to turn your outdoor space into your very own holiday destination, set up for long, sun-soaked lunches. You can give your garden an instant upgrade with a splash of paint, an inspired tablescape and some smart garden seating ideas paired with well-chosen accessories.

That’s what Réli and Laurie, the design duo behind the Style Makers, created in Réli's garden.

'We'd seen lots of zingy tableware coming through and with Réli's French heritage we were keen to tap into that and turn his outdoor space into a bold and bright al-fresco dining spot, full of all the flavours of France,' explains Laurie.

(Image credit: Talking Tables / Milly Spooner)

The garden was split into two key areas: a beautifully styled dining table that works perfectly for grazing platters and picky foods, and the pergola, for after-dinner coffee and relaxing. 'Cafe culture has become such a trend and so we thought we'd show how you can create your own at home,' says Réli. ' And we went for a bistro feel so it felt casual rather than too formal a setting.'

After painting the fences and pergola, the pair turned their attention to the fun part: the styling. Here are a few of the tricks they used to transform this outdoor space.

Fun place settings

'As soon as we saw the new Bon Appétit range from Talking Tables, we knew we'd found the pieces to really set off our table,' says Laurie. 'We mixed and matched the plates, which all have little motifs on them (from lemons and tomatoes to olives and fish), and added the napkins and gingham tablecloth. It's a real kaleidoscope of colour, from vivid red to lemon yellow, cobalt blue and even mint – definitely not one for the faint-hearted, but we're here for it!'

For the name tags, the duo used Romano peppers and wrote the names of guests on them with Posca pens, available on Amazon, for a fun touch.

Fruit and vegetable centrepiece

As an alternative to a large floral centrepiece, the Style Makers used fruit and vegetables to create an eye-catching display.

'I started by placing a bowl on top of a cake stand,' says Laurie. 'Then, I added some large peppers in the bowl and made sure they were firm, before building up the structure using toothpicks to hold lemons and tomatoes in place.

'Finally, I added some loose veg around the base of the bowl and popped some flower stems into the display to create a really casual, colourful centrepiece. It's super easy to do and also really affordable.'

Vibrant flowers

Of course, you want the ideal setting for your French-themed dining spot, so make sure your garden border ideas and pots are full of flowers and plants that add colour and fragrance.

'We obviously have a different climate to France, so we went to Dobbies and picked out lupins and lavender to add the colour that we wanted,' says Réli. 'They had such a great selection and it really helps bring the garden to life.'

Colourful pergola

When it came to the pergola ideas, the first stop was to decorate it with cushions and throws to create a cosy vibe, along with lanterns so it could be enjoyed even as the sun goes down.

'The cushions are from the Sophie Robinson range at Dunelm, with a couple from Amanda West,' says Réli. 'Overhead we have some floral paper lanterns from Talking Tables, and I also have a shelf at the back of the pergola so I added lots of prints – my favourite is the Pina Colada from Oh My Sass on Etsy which isn't typically French but because the look is so colourful it fitted right in.'

Café menu

With home cafés popping up all over Pinterest and Instagram, the pair were keen to make one for their garden bistro makeover.

'We used a wall organiser from Dunelm that we fastened to the pergola and wrote out the drinks available for guests to choose from,' says Laurie. 'The hooks on the organiser are also really handy for hanging things like blankets to snuggle up in once the sun's gone down and lanterns.'

Lavender iced coffee

In honour of the French theme, the duo made some lavender iced coffees and used sprigs of the lavender they'd found at Dobbies to decorate them. 'It's a really simple recipe,' says Réli. 'It's just ice, lavender syrup, coffee and milk, with a few sprigs of lavender on top for garnish.'

The lemon tin tray is from Talking Tables and adds to the look with its zesty colours and 'Bon Appetit' motif.

'I think there's so much you can do to personalise these types of settings,' says Laurie. 'We went for a French theme, but you could just as easily go for Italian, Spanish or Greek. It's nice to just be able to sit outside and be proud of your efforts – and it's quicker than you think to set up!'