It’s prime DIY time, when so many of us are kicking off home renovation projects or are on a mission to get the garden shipshape in time for the summer. Whatever your project is, HIPPO’s new app is here to make sure it runs smoothly.

With a big renovation project comes waste, and instead of spending your days in long queues at your local recycling centre, HIPPO’s app means you can organise your waste collection in minutes. Designed with speed and convenience in mind, you can order a HIPPOBAG with a simple a tap on the screen, then you can easily arrange for your waste to be collected when the bag’s been filled up. Plus, you can store your contact details within the app and save order details to make it even easier for your next project!

The HIPPOBAGs come flat packed, so they are easy to stash away until you begin work. When you’re ready to get started, all you have to do is fill your bag and once you’re done, you can pop onto the app to book your collection. Taking away the stress and time pressure when it comes to removing the waste means you can just focus on the project itself.

How do I choose the right bag for my project?

The HIPPOBAG is available in three different sizes, depending on the scale of your project: the MIDI, ideal for garden clearances and rubble; the MEGA, which can take an entire bathroom rip out; and SKIP, for when you’re ripping out a kitchen or doing a large home clearout. Prices start at £12.49 for the MIDI bag or only £144.99 for the MIDI bag including collection.

And to make it even more straightforward, you don’t even need to be at home when your HIPPOBAG is delivered or collected. The bags can be taken away without you needing to be there, which means you have more time to get on with the things you really need to do.

Is it eco-friendly?

When it comes to green credentials, HIPPO is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot with all waste taken to one of 250 accredited waste transfer stations. 95% of this waste is saved from landfill, making it an eco-friendly solution to your waste removal needs – and even the HIPPOBAGs themselves are 100% recyclable.

So, don’t delay your next DIY project, get started right now by downloading the HIPPO app from your app store.

For more information, visit HIPPO, call HIPPO on 0333 999 0 999 or follow HIPPO on Facebook.