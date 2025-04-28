The one-year decluttering method is the key to clearing garden clutter this bank holiday – experts say it’s one of the simplest approaches

It’s the time of year to get outside and make the most of your garden, but amongst all the pruning, planting and sunbathing, it is important to declutter your garden.

It’s all too easy to let your garden succumb to clutter during the colder months, with old plant pots, broken tools, and garden waste building up. But experts say the one-year rule is the decluttering method you need to try to keep your garden in tip-top shape throughout the year.

The one-year decluttering method is simple. If you haven’t used something in a year, such as a tool or a pot, the chances are you won’t use it again, and it’s probably time to say goodbye. This is how it works in practise.

What is the one-year decluttering method?

The one-year decluttering method is super easy to follow and well-suited to gardens because of its time frame. Often, we stuff tools in the shed until we need them again. This can be months, especially during winter, but if it’s been a year, it’s fair to say you don’t need it and getting rid of it will help organise your shed .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘If something is broken, rusting or simply getting ignored, consider upcycling it into something more useful, or donating it. By stripping your space back to only the things you truly use and love, you’ll create a garden that’s easier to maintain and more enjoyable to spend time in,’ says Melissa Quinney, Gardening Expert at Cabin Master .

‘While it doesn't have one specific origin, it is a culmination of many popular decluttering techniques that take their inspiration from minimalism and intentional living. With the one-year decluttering rule, the timeframe makes that whole concept easier to apply. It gives you a really simple question to ask yourself: Have I used this in the past year? If the answer’s no, then chances are that you won’t miss it.’

‘It’s a helpful way to take the pressure off decision-making, especially when you're not sure what to keep or let go of. On top of this, it’s a great mindset to build - one that can make your garden feel more manageable and enjoyable to be in.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Is the method effective?

Like the best decluttering methods, the one-year decluttering method is effective because it is simple. Simple works best because it makes it easier to declutter when you're overwhelmed .

‘Applying the 'one year rule' is a simple way to assess what’s truly useful or meaningful in your garden, and to let go of the rest without guilt. By clearing out the clutter, you’re not only freeing up physical space - you’re also making the garden easier to maintain and more relaxing to spend time in,’ says Melissa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

‘A clutter-free garden isn’t just about aesthetics, it transforms your outdoor space into a true extension of your home. Especially in smaller gardens, keeping things tidy frees up space, making it more inviting and enjoyable. Studies show that spending just 30 minutes a day outdoors can improve wellbeing, so creating a calming, organised space is essential, particularly as we head into the spring and summer months,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse .

‘Outdoor living spaces offer so much more than just a place to sit. They can be an extra ‘room’ for relaxation, socialising, and connecting with nature.’

Get started

These decluttering essentials can help you get started on clearing clutter from your garden

If you want your garden to feel like a relaxing and welcoming place, the one-year decluttering method is a good place to start. Will you be giving it a try?