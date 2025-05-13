I’ve stopped buying cleaning products from the supermarket — this is where I go to get everything I need instead (and for a bargain price)

Known as the home of DIY, most people only head to B&Q when they need to stock up on paint, tools, building materials, or maybe some new plants for the garden. But it turns out that B&Q secretly stocks everyday cleaning essentials for an extremely affordable price - and it’s now one of the only places I’ll buy my cleaning products.

As Ideal Home's resident cleaning expert, it’s my job to test out all the latest cleaning tips and tricks. So, I buy a lot of cleaning products. And while I’ve always bought these cleaning essentials from Amazon or the supermarket as part of my weekly shop, that all changed when I realised that I could not only buy larger quantities of the best cleaning products from B&Q, but that they were often at a cheaper price.

Plus, as someone who tries to ditch chemicals for natural cleaning hacks, it didn't take much for B&Q to win me over with their eco-friendly options. And since finding out that there are so many cleaning products available at B&Q, I’ve stocked my cleaning caddy full of them. Intrigued? These are my top picks.

My favourite cleaning products at B&Q

It’s worth noting that some B&Q cleaning products are only available online, while others are only available in-store. All of my top picks below are available online, with many available for Click+Collect, too. So, you can stock up just like I have!

My cleaning cupboard (and my bank account) have never been so full since swapping the supermarket for B&Q cleaning products. But where do you buy yours? Let me know in the comments!