I’ve stopped buying cleaning products from the supermarket — this is where I go to get everything I need instead (and for a bargain price)
I spend less, and they stock all of the big brands
Known as the home of DIY, most people only head to B&Q when they need to stock up on paint, tools, building materials, or maybe some new plants for the garden. But it turns out that B&Q secretly stocks everyday cleaning essentials for an extremely affordable price - and it’s now one of the only places I’ll buy my cleaning products.
As Ideal Home's resident cleaning expert, it’s my job to test out all the latest cleaning tips and tricks. So, I buy a lot of cleaning products. And while I’ve always bought these cleaning essentials from Amazon or the supermarket as part of my weekly shop, that all changed when I realised that I could not only buy larger quantities of the best cleaning products from B&Q, but that they were often at a cheaper price.
Plus, as someone who tries to ditch chemicals for natural cleaning hacks, it didn't take much for B&Q to win me over with their eco-friendly options. And since finding out that there are so many cleaning products available at B&Q, I’ve stocked my cleaning caddy full of them. Intrigued? These are my top picks.
My favourite cleaning products at B&Q
It’s worth noting that some B&Q cleaning products are only available online, while others are only available in-store. All of my top picks below are available online, with many available for Click+Collect, too. So, you can stock up just like I have!
I always like to have a few spare packs of cleaning cloths to hand, and microfibre cloths like these are always my go-to as they offer streak and lint-free results, and they stand up well when dampened (wet dusting is always better than dry dusting, after all). So far, this five-pack has lasted me months.
I will never stop shouting about the benefits of cleaning with vinegar. It's the ultimate multi-purpose cleaner and offers a wealth of disinfecting and deodorising properties. However, I always find unscented vinegar a little too strong, which is why I always opt for a big ol' bottle of this lemon scent instead.
Whether you want to clean grout or just give your sink a good scrub, this 4-pack of scrubbing brushes is a must-have. Featuring a dish brush, a shoe brush, a bottle brush, and a bendable brush, this one set should set you up for cleaning every area of your home.
If you also want to clean your outside area this year, we've crowned Wet & Forget one of the best patio cleaners out there - and I've recently used it myself to clean the black spots off my patio. The extra bonus? Buying this big bottle from B&Q is actually cheaper than buying a lesser quantity from Amazon.
I originally bought soda crystals from B&Q on a bit of a whim when I saw the impressive reviews of this natural cleaning product, and I've not looked back since. In fact, I recently put three washing machine methods to the test - and cleaning with soda crystals was the clear winner.
As I can't use most of the best carpet cleaners on my wool carpets, I rely on Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover to tackle everyday debris and deep-rooted stains. It's incredibly easy to use thanks to the in-built applicator brush, and always good to have to hand in case of any accidents.
There's nothing worse than realising you're out of washing-up liquid when you have a stack of dirty plates in front of you, which is why I've recently decided to stock up on this bulk pack from B&Q. Both bottles equate to 10 litres, and the super concentrated formula means that a little goes a long way.
Instead of buying room-specific cleaning products, I find multi-surface cleaners much cheaper - and often more effective. This Ecover offering smells divine and isn't packed full of nasties, which is especially important as I share my home with a dog.
It's fair to say that this is a cleaning product I use daily. And while the abrasive nature of bicarb is ideal for cleaning countless areas of the home (like ovens, sinks, carpets, and even bins), it's worth remembering that there are some things you should never clean with bicarbonate of soda.
My cleaning cupboard (and my bank account) have never been so full since swapping the supermarket for B&Q cleaning products. But where do you buy yours? Let me know in the comments!
