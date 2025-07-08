A grubby or stained sink can turn your kitchen into an eyesore, so if you’ve been looking for ways to restore your sink to its former glory, look no further, as I know exactly what you need: Bar Keepers Friend (£8.50 at Amazon) . It's the one thing Ideal Home’s Editor-In-Chief swears by to keep her sink sparkling clean.

The best cleaning products you can buy are not flashy or aesthetically pleasing. They get the job done and they do it well, which is exactly what you can count on Bar Keepers Friend to do.

This brilliant cleaning product can tackle a huge variety of problems, and is outstanding when it comes to cleaning your sink - here’s how to use it, so a grubby sink never bothers you again.

Heather's sink before using Bar Keepers Friend. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

It couldn’t be simpler to use Bar Keepers Friend to remove stains on your kitchen sink, especially if you’re looking to clean your home fast . All you need to do is put on a pair of gloves, dampen your sink, sprinkle Bar Keepers Friend into your sink and use a microfibre cloth to wipe clean.

I discovered Bar Keepers Friend a couple of years ago and it's my absolute go-to when it comes to making my ceramic sink sparkle,’ says Heather Young , Editor-In-Chief at Ideal Home.

‘Our ceramic sink gets stained and dirty so quickly in my busy family home, where the sink is in constant use, but a quick going over with Bar Keepers Friend cleans it up quickly and easily. I am always recommending it to friends and family.’

Heather's sink after using Bar Keepers Friend (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

Bar Keepers Friend is a mild abrasive cleaner, which means it’s great at breaking down stains and tough grime, making it easier to wipe clean.

‘This method works well because Bar Keepers Friend contains mild abrasives and oxalic acid, which break down tough grime without damaging most sink surfaces. It’s a good choice for restoring shine and removing stubborn marks that regular cleaners can’t tackle,’ says Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean .

‘Just avoid using it on natural stone or delicate materials, as the abrasives might cause scratches. Overall, it’s a reliable, affordable way to keep sinks looking clean and fresh.’

If you're anything like Heather, you won't go back to cleaning your sink with anything else after using Bar Keepers Friend. Have you been convinced to try it?