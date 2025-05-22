5 mini DIY jobs to get done over the long bank holiday weekend – experts reveal the easy tasks you should be tackling this time of year

The long bank holiday weekend is just around the corner – hallelujah! Given the extra time at home most of us get and the (hopefully) favourable weather, this time of year is the perfect time to get stuck into some bank holiday weekend small DIY tasks.

These easy DIY projects don’t require a whole lot of time, but they’re also simple enough for anyone to be able to do, no special skills, experience or power tools needed.

‘A long spring bank holiday weekend is the perfect time to tackle DIY projects that are manageable, improve your home’s look or function, and take advantage of the milder weather,’ says Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's renovation specialist. ‘With an extra day available, there’s more time to plan properly, complete a task at a steady pace and still have time for cleaning. This makes it perfect for low-risk, high-reward jobs.’

On top of all of that, most brands and retailers have special bank holiday weekend offers on, so it’s worth stocking up on DIY supplies.

1. Get that annoying quick fix done

I’m sure there is that one thing in your home that you think, ‘I need to get that done’ or ‘I need to fix that’, on a daily basis. Most of the time, it’s actually a quick job or a fix that doesn’t take long, it’s just about getting round to it. So get that one out of the way for your peace of mind more than anything.

‘Start off by fixing that one thing that's been annoying you for ages and you've been meaning to get round to fixing, like a creaky door, a wobbly cupboard door handle, a dripping tap – it's a quick fix that you'll be happy you've finally done,’ says Adam Brown, director of operations at Nationwide Supplies.

2. Paint your fence

Given the warm and hopefully rain-free weather, the May bank holiday weekend is a great time to paint your fence. But check the weather forecast to make sure there is no risk of showers because those would destroy all your hard work.

‘Fences take a battering over the winter months, so giving them a touch up is a really easy DIY especially if you have any stain leftover from previous projects,’ says Anna Moynihan, TaskHer’s founder.

Anna continues with some tips on how to best paint a fence, ‘Make sure the fence is as clean as possible – wooden fences will grow green mildew over the winter months and this can be removed with a pressure washer or a spray and leave fence cleaner. Once the fence is clean, use a specific fence stain to cover up any fading/chips or damage from the winter months. You can apply this with a stiff thick fence paint brush without having to get a paint sprayer especially if it’s just touching up.’

3. Touch up your wall and trim paint

As the new-found light that the spring and summer months bring with them often reveals a lot of imperfections on walls and other painted surfaces, the long weekend presents the perfect opportunity to touch up your walls and trims.

‘When the weather is sunnier, it highlights all the bangs and knocks on your paintwork and skirting boards. A really simple and effective project is using your leftover paint to touch these spots up. You can get empty pens online [like these from Amazon] which you can fill with paint, making the job a lot easier when it comes to really fast touch ups,’ Anna at TaskHer says.

But some slightly more extensive paint ideas are also possible to get done in this short span of time, according to Violeta at Fantastic Handyman, ‘Painting an accent wall or a small room is quick, relatively low-mess and gives a huge visual upgrade. Spring is good for ventilation, which helps with drying and reduces paint fumes.’

Alternatively, you can tackle some kitchen paint ideas you’ve been putting aside for a while. ‘You could also try refreshing the kitchen, without replacing it, by painting the cupboards,’ Adam at Nationwide Supplies says.

4. Re-grout your bathroom tiles

After the long, cold winter, your bathroom is also likely in need of some TLC. And focusing on re-sealing and re-grouting your tiles would be the go-to bank holiday job to tackle, according to Violeta at Fantastic Handyman.

‘The humidity from winter and general wear can cause mould or cracks in bathroom sealant and grout. Re-sealing and re-grouting them is a simple job that makes the bathroom look fresh and prevents water damage.

'First, you'll need to remove old sealant using a sealant removal tool [available on Amazon] or a utility knife. Then, clean the tiles thoroughly with mould remover and allow them to dry. Apply new sealant with a silicone gun, going slowly and using a smoothing tool or your finger dipped in soapy water for a clean finish.

'Finally, start re-grouting. Use a grout rake to scrape out any old grout if it's necessary, then apply fresh grout with a rubber float and clean the tiles after it sets. I'd also recommend using mould-resistant silicone and grout in bathrooms,’ Violeta says.

5. Hang wall art or a tapestry

I don’t know about you, but it often takes me months to get around to hanging up any wall art once it’s finally framed and ready. So this could actually qualify as this list’s job number 1 – getting that annoying fix done. Whether you’re renting and need some Command hooks, available at Amazon to create your wall display or can actually make holes in the wall, this is the perfect way to really elevate your home this bank holiday weekend.

Alternatively, you can also hang a statement tapestry or a rug you love the design of and bring some beautiful texture to the wall and the whole room. You could opt for a slim rail like this one from Amazon or hooks like these £20 Amazon tapestry hangers; however, for an even more decorative and textural approach, try hanging a large foraged branch instead.

But, of course, this is not necessarily a check list that needs to be completed in the space of this long weekend. Bank holiday is also about rest and having fun, so don’t forget to have some of that too!