Nordic Scandi style is an enduring trend, one which never fails to create a stylish, effortless and most of all, timeless look. Its popularity shows no sign of slowing, and as a look it always manages to surprise and delight.

The twist for this year? Scandinavian design with a contemporary edge; the Modern Scandi luxe trend is a must-have aesthetic for our homes this season.

This trend is all about surrounding ourselves with functional, beautiful furniture and accessories that give us a sense of joy. The evolving trend has a modern Scandi-inspired touch of luxury, that fuses the natural beauty of Scandinavian design with luxe materials to add a touch of grandeur for a contemporary edge.

We explore how to get the look in your home, with design tricks and effortless styling tips from Sofa.com.

Get the Modern Scandi Luxe look for your home

1. Seek comfort and style in the living room

At the heart of every home is the living room, a place to relax after a busy day and enjoy some much-needed downtime. It’s also a social hub, a space to unite with friends and family, so it needs to strike the perfect balance between creating a space you feel truly relaxed in, and showing off your sophisticated style credentials at the same time. Comfort and style are both key.

The stand-out design from the new Sofa.com collection for luxury and comfort is the Larsen sofa. ‘For Larsen in particular, we’ve designed it to have all the sleek, uniquely angled lines which create an understated point of difference from a regular sofa,’ explains Patricia Gibbons, from the design team at Sofa.com

‘The aim is about adding contemporary style and subtle statement design to your space without commanding the room. It marries modern silhouettes with Scandi-inspired design.’

With wide-set seats designed with ergonomic lumbar support, this sleek design is made for extreme comfort. Available in a wide range of irresistibly tactile upholstery choices, including ‘Slubby Cotton’, ‘Textured Boucle’ and ‘Brushed Linen Cotton’– it’s easy to create a design that reflects your personal style perfectly.

To add depth to the contemporary design, dress with layers of comforting cushions, tactile throws, soft knits and faux furs to make it feel all the more alluring during the colder months.

Buy now: Larsen Sofa, from £1,250, Sofa.com

2. Be at one with nature in a space for entertaining

This interior trend mixes modern with classic design, layering texture and elements of nature to create a serene space for any room.

The Scandi ethos celebrates the understated beauty of clean lines and thoughtful designs that won’t overwhelm the surrounding decor. The new Aspen dining table delivers on all counts. The solid oak frame offers sleek contemporary design that’s robust yet refined. It also offers the option to extend as and when needed, to suit all dining occasions as we entertain more from home.

Another key aspect of the contemporary twist on this laid-back design trend is the use of colour. Injections of rich colour enliven the neutrals such as canvas white and natural wooden textures, but those colours are all derived from nature – such as invigorating green and calming blues, inspired by land and sea. The richness of the Olive green cotton matt velvet on these Arabella dining chairs invigorates the natural appeal of the oak table.

Buy now: Aspen Dining Table, from £2,300, Sofa.com

Buy now: Arabella Dining Chairs, from £225, Sofa.com



3. Feel restful in a Scandi-inspired luxe bedroom

The modern Scandi luxe trend seeks to create a calm, comfy, chilled-out space for relaxing. Channel the look to turn your bedroom into a space to rest and regenerate.

Turn up the wow factor in the bedroom with the luxe-look Florence bed. The striking design features a statement wooden headboard, with asymmetric panel detailing, paired with an upholstered base and sleek tapered legs. This bold bed design is the perfect backdrop for a bed dressed in the finest linens, to recreate the look of a luxury boutique hotel.

Buy now: Florence Bed, from £1030, Sofa.com

Sofa.com offer a full lifestyle collection to dress every room in the house, creating a cohesive flow throughout from living room to bedrooms, hallways and home offices.

Consider this online emporium a one-stop shop with sofas, armchairs, footstools and accessories to cater for every room.

To discover the whole luxurious collection and get the Modern Scandi Luxe look for your home, simply visit sofa.com.