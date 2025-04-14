IKEA is celebrating 40 years of its classic STOCKHOLM collection by adding 96 new pieces to the collection - and to save you the overwhelm of looking through the whole thing I've pluck out the other new pieces worth paying attention too.

The STOCKHOLM collection is a celebration of Scandi style, and some pieces already look so good they do not need an IKEA hack to elevate them. The Swedish retailer has dropped plenty of new furniture, lighting and textiles to choose from, all carefully chosen with quality in mind.

The latest drop looks sleek, expensive and minimal - these are the pieces I can’t get enough of.

The best bits from the IKEA STOCKHOLM collection

Stockholm 2025 2-Seat Sofa Alhamn £899 at IKEA I love this modular sofa as it's been designed with comfort in mind - so much so the sofa adapts to your body, but springs back into shape when you stand. Stockholm 2025 Flatwoven Rug £299 at IKEA Nearly all of us will have an IKEA rug somewhere in our homes but this designer-look rug is a step up, handwoven and a serious statement piece. Stockholm 2025 Table Lamp £55 at IKEA This whimsical design was inspired by fairy tales, making this lamp an excellent choice for inviting a cosy glow to a space.

My top pick is the Alhamn modular sofa in dark turquoise. Blue has been a constant on this year’s colour palette , making this sofa a fabulous on-trend hue to pick, and a natural centrepiece for your living room ideas .

I’m a big fan of its curved edges, which make it even more comfortable to sit on, as well as the fact that the sofa adapts to your body when you sit down and regains its shape when you stand. It’s made from plush velvet and comes with a 25-year guarantee, making it a great, affordable statement piece.

I also love the latest collection of flat-woven rugs. With red or green geometric styles to choose from, the shape reminds me of the iconic designer Christopher Farr Cloth’s Lost and Found fabric. At £299 for a 170x240cm rug, IKEA’s rug is a cheaper alternative to the designer brand.

My last pick is the multi-colour textile table lamp (£55). Covered in 100% linen, its abstract pattern has been inspired by fairytale forests in the far north. Not only does its soft light emit a cosy glow, but its whimsical look is sure to turn heads.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘The purpose of the STOCKHOLM collections has always been to prove that high quality doesn't need to come at an intimidating cost,' says Karin Gustavsson, Creative Leader for STOCKHOLM.

'We have worked to create a no-compromise kind of collection where every piece tells a story. Craftsmanship is at the heart of this project, where traditional techniques and hands-on methods have resulted in durable and beautiful design pieces that stand the test of time.'

Shop Scandi-style

If you can't get enough of Scandinavian style and want to shake things up from your IKEA buys, these are a few other gems hiding on the high street.

Quilda Two-Tier Vintage Coffee Table £127.49 at La Redoute La Redoute offer many high-quality Scandi-style pieces such as this coffee table. Its sleek edges and warm pine give it a stylish yet welcoming look. Juniper Stacked Wooden Table Lamp £40 at Dunelm The combination of wood and canvas gives this lamp an understated look, so all your focus lands on its textured base. Modern Country Block Natural Flatweave Rug £45 at Argos ,This handmade jute flatweave rug is a natural beauty, with its gorgeous subtle colourway and geometric design.

Now you know my top picks from the collection, I want to know yours. What are you adding to your basket?