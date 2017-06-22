Central heating has been around in one form or another since the ancient Greeks. But it remained a luxury until the 1970s, when waking up to a warm home became an exciting new thing to tell the neighbours about. By the 1980s it had become commonplace, and since then little has changed – until now.

OVO Energy is about to revolutionise the way we heat our homes for the better. It’s swapping heating powered by dirty fossil fuels with cleaner, greener, safer systems through the Zero Carbon Heating trial, and you can be a part of it.

Heating our homes now accounts for a whopping 15 per cent* of the UK’s carbon emissions, which is why OVO Energy is on a mission to find ways to reduce this today, protecting the planet now and for our kids’ futures.

What is the Zero Carbon Heating trial?

OVO Energy has been selected by the Government to pioneer the Zero Carbon Heating trial. It’s a big chance to rethink the way we heat our homes, by swapping fossil fuels for low-carbon technology powered by electricity. It’s cleaner, safer and easier-to-use heating and a big start in reducing those planet-damaging carbon emissions.

The Zero Carbon Heating trial is taking place across South East England and utilises smart technology to not only improve our homes, but also help the UK fight the climate crisis.

The trial will invite 250 homes to take part, providing each with a free heating system worth up to £15,000 – from the latest heat pumps and thermal batteries to home efficiency improvements. In short, they’ll have everything they need to start the transformation towards zero carbon living.

Why is OVO Energy passionate about this?

OVO Energy has the green energy and technology needed to kick the carbon out of central heating. It’s been championing clean, affordable energy since its launch in 2009.

Home energy is a fantastic tool to fight the climate crisis with. On average it makes up 26 per cent** of our individual carbon footprint, so reducing that by switching to a more sustainable energy supply is a simple way to make a huge difference.

The journey to zero carbon is about more than just renewable energy, it’s about changing the way we use energy in our homes and installing new technologies to waste less energy.

It’s all part of OVO Energy’s ultimate goal, which is to help its members halve their own carbon footprints by 2030.

Want to find out more?

We’re working with the UK government to run the trial. It’s fully funded by the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) via the Energy Innovation Programme’s Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project.

*This figure comes from this report by the Committee on Climate Change and its Adaptation Committee

**On average. For validation click here

