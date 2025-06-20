If your house is too hot, you need to try this easy cooling hack – it’s completely free, too

British homes are traditionally designed to retain heat well, so when a heatwave hits, they can become unbearably hot and stuffy, which is why experts are urging you to open your loft hatch if you need to cool down this summer.

Hot homes make work, sleep and daily tasks unbearable. Then there are those awful times when your home feels hotter than it is outside, which is why I’m always looking for ways to cool a home .

If you haven’t got one of the best portable air conditioners to keep you cool, experts have revealed a lesser-known hack. All you have to do is open your loft hatch to allow cooler air to circulate through - here’s how it works.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to cool a home using your loft

The thought process behind the hack is simple, all based on the principle that heat rises.

‘Opening your loft hatch can be a surprisingly effective way to cool your home. Heat naturally rises, which means the top floor is often the warmest part of the house. By opening the hatch, you’re giving that trapped hot air a route to escape, helping to bring down the overall temperature indoors,’ explains Robert Quinton, insulation expert at Construction Megastore Building Materials

‘If your loft has a window, opening it alongside other windows around the house can improve airflow, drawing cooler air through and allowing heat to vent from the highest point. This is especially efficient if your loft is insulated at rafter level.

‘Despite being a common feature in many homes, loft hatches are often overlooked as a way to manage heat. If your home feels uncomfortably warm, opening the hatch as soon as possible can make a real difference.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During hot weather, you should never open your windows as it can allow hot air into your home. Instead, opening your loft hatch allows the hot air to escape without letting any more into your home. When really hot, it's also recommended to shut your blinds and curtains.

If you’re struggling with the heat, Robert recommends grabbing one of your best fans and placing a bowl of ice in front of the fan so it blows cold air around your room.

Alternatively, we recommend these products to help keep your home at a comfortable temperature during a heatwave.

If your home is feeling stuffy, why not test this hack out and see how much of a difference it makes. Or do you have any other top tips you swear by to keep your house cool?