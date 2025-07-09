I'm a mum of 2, and this carpet cleaner is how I've kept my floors free of kid-related stains - and it's now half price

Have you ever looked at your carpet and wondered what that mysterious sticky patch could be? Felt tip? Squished up toddler snack? Just me?

Well, if, like me, you have little ones who are prone to accidents or have a pet with frequent muddy paws, I've got a recommendation that might change your cleaning life, and it's currently got 50% off. Enter the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro carpet cleaner, RRP: £299.99, now £148.99 on Amazon.

I've tested a few of the best carpet cleaners, but I have to say this one deserves extra fanfare. Not only did it tackle dried-in pen, chocolate and suspicious stains from my kids, but it completely lifted a red wine stain too. And that's an all-around winner in my eyes.

And now that it's 50% off in the Amazon Prime sale, I'd strongly advise anyone thinking of giving their carpets a proper refresh to snap this epic deal up before it sells out.

Want to know why I rate it so highly? The Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro carpet cleaner is a powerful bit of kit. It features dual dirt lifter power brushes that work with the brand's HeatWave technology for a seriously impressive clean. There's also a built-in CleanShot pretreater, which means you can blast stains directly first before going over them.

It also comes with a range of really useful attachments, including a star tool, one for upholstery and one for spot cleaning, which I use a LOT. And although there are a lot of great features, I found it refreshingly simple to use. Plus, it's got a large water tank, so it's great for using in big rooms or even whole-home cleaning jobs.

The one standout feature for me, though, was the Express Clean mode, which is ideal if you're short on time and need to target a fresh stain without really soaking it.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

And the downsides? Well, it's not the most compact machine on the market, and who's surprised with all of those features? It's quite tall, though, and a little on the bulky side, so it does take up a good amount of cupboard space, so it's good to be aware of that if you're short on space.

It's also corded, which means if you're refreshing multiple carpets, you'll need to unplug and move.

However, I'd happily take that trade-off for its performance.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

At full price, I already thought this cleaner offered solid value. But with a whopping 50% off during Amazon Prime week, it's a no-brainer buy, especially if your home plays host to muddy paws, small children, or just accident-prone other halves.

If you've been putting off a deep clean or are considering renting a carpet cleaner, you won't regret buying this machine while it's half price. It's an investment, but it's worth its weight.

This deal won't last for long, though, so make sure you snap one up quickly. However, if you don't bag it on time, though, there are other great deals on carpet cleaners we rate below.

Alternative carpet cleaners we rate