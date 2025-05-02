I got a first look at Smeg's new fizzy water maker – it's got to be the prettiest carbonator out there with its sleek design
Carbonators just got stylish
Smeg's new carbonator (or soda maker, if you enjoy your Americanisms) has arrived, just in time for a summer of spritzes at home.
Capable of unlocking unlimited fizz at home, it is, of course, parcelled in a characteristically stylish Smeg design. Plus, you can pick it up in a choice of Matte White, Storm Blue, Matte Black or Emerald Green for £149.99 from the Smeg website to match whatever kitchen colour scheme you have going on.
But what else makes it stand out? I headed to Smeg's official launch of the carbonator to find out.
If you've always wanted to add a Smeg appliance to your kitchen but you already have a treasured toaster and kettle set, this carbonator is a great way to do it.
As well as being made from sustainable materials, one benefit of installing this carbonator in your home is that it will help you cut down on single-waste plastic if you're prone to picking up a fizzy water on the go.
Each carbonator comes with single screw-on canister which can fizz up 60 litres of tap water. Smeg's system is compatible with other existing carbonators on the market, like SodaStream, so if you already have a canister at home you can take it to a local shop to be refilled too, rather than buying a new one.
With a carbonator, there's no need to plug it in or rely on batteries – so once it's sat on your worktop, it's no hassle. This Smeg offering is designed to be shown off in your kitchen too, with those signature brand curves and clean edges.
After seeing all of the colours in person, the Storm Blue is my personal favourite. I especially love the matte finish on all the shades, which is a different direction for the brand given the classic, shiny finish of their toaster and kettle sets (which I put through its paces in my Smeg Toaster and Kettle review).
The carbonation dial (which is at the top, where the Smeg lettering is) is also a sleek way of integrating controls into the appliance without compromising how it looks. And the canister being hidden within the body of the machine goes a long way to add countertop-appeal too.
Another notable thing about the carbonation dial is that it allows you to customise just how fizzy you want the water to be. The fizzier you want it, the further you turn the circle to the right.
Do you like the look of this new Smeg appliance? Let us know what you think of the launch in the comments.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
