I've found a 'secret' stash of discounted fans and air conditioners on Amazon – this is where they're hidden

If you haven’t noticed, it’s hot outside. And inside, for most of us. And that means that all things cooling-related are selling out faster than you can eat a Mr Whippy ice cream.

Yep, if the heatwave has driven you to search for one of the best portable air conditioners or the best cooling fans recently, you may have discovered that stock is *very* hard to come by. In fact, in the case of air con, it’s virtually impossible to find in-stock models this summer.

However, in the process of scouring Amazon for the best Amazon Prime Day deals, I’ve just found a ‘hidden’ stash of cooling products, and even better, many of the options are currently on sale.

Yes, I stumbled across BLACK+DECKER's Amazon storefront, and lo and behold, there is a virtual treasure trove of fans, air coolers, and even – cue jaw drop – in-stock portable air conditioners on sale.

If you’re looking to bag yourself some cool, fresh air, then I recommend shopping before these too sell out. (Especially now I’ve spilled the beans to the world). At Ideal Home, we’ve been tracking in-stock air conditioners all this week, and you better believe they’re a rare sighting.

Plus, if customer reviews are anything to go by, these cooling devices deliver. Average reviews are around the 4-star mark, which seems in keeping with the fact that these perhaps aren't top-of-the-range machines, like the MeacoCool MC Series Air Conditioners, but instead mid-range products that offer decent overall performance.

(Image credit: BLACK+DECKER)

'Very impressed,' says one reviewer of the BLACK+DECKER 12,000 BTU Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner. 'This unit is not quiet, but very few portable ACs are unless you’re buying into the expensive price range. Within 20 minutes, the room went from 25°C to 21°C, which is a noticeable difference. After no more than an hour, we were down to 17°C.'

'A bit loud, but for the power it’s completely fine,' says a reviewer of the BLACK+DECKER 2-in-1 High Velocity Circulator Fan. 'Remote works well too. Glad that I’ll be cool in my room all summer.' 'Brilliantly powerful floor fan,' shares another reviewer. 'After 20 mins of having it on, my entire room was cool. Brilliant size for a brilliant price. Doesn’t look cheap and easy to pick up and move about if needed.'

Stock levels do keep fluctuating, so check the main BLACK+DECKER Amazon storefront to see what’s still in stock when you come to shop, but these are three of my top picks.

Best BLACK+DECKER cooling deals

Save £177.99 BLACK+DECKER 7000 BTU 3-in-1 Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier and Cooling Fan: was £449.99 now £272 at Amazon This 7000 BTU portable air conditioner is best for a smaller room (unless the higher capacity 9000 BTU unit is back in stock when you come to shop), but its 3-in-1 design also offers dehumidification – a real boon seeing as, in Britain, it's the humidity as much as the heat that causes discomfort.

If you're struggling with the heat and looking for ways to cool down a bedroom or living room, fast. These in-stock products could just help you to beat the heat.