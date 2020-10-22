Warm, comforting upholstery to make your home a haven

As the nights draw in, the idea of a cosy, welcoming retreat is ever more appealing. Whether you’re starting with a blank canvas or updating an existing scheme, bringing in a new sofa, armchair or upholstered bed can play a big part in creating an inspiring new look.

At sofa.com there are styles to suit every taste from traditional to contemporary. While the huge range of fabrics includes beautiful tactile velvets to bring in a luxurious feel that’s perfect for this time of year.

Explore our top picks to make your home feel like a restful haven this season.

1. Make a cosy nest to retreat to



Find a corner for some me-time and settle down with a good book. A chair with a unique look is bound to lift your spirits, and this Ernest armchair in Butterscotch cotton matt velvet from sofa.com is just as individual as you are.

Its curvaceous shape and sleek wood legs are a nod to mid-century styling, while the buttoned back beckons you to relax. In deep yellow tones set against a dark backdrop it’s a bold option. Add a floor-standing reading lamp, angled to create a pool of light just where it’s needed.

Buy now: Ernest Armchair in Butterscotch Cotton Matt Velvet, £1,040, sofa.com

2. Bring in soothing colours

Tweak the classic blue and white scheme to suit today’s way of living and you’ve got a scheme that’s inviting, calm and incredibly easy to live with. Deep blues work extremely well with new neutrals like blush pink and a drop or two of black will help to ground the scheme.

To hold it all together invest in a classic sofa, such as the Patrick in Prussian Blue cotton matt velvet from sofa.com. Based on the classic chesterfield shape its high arms and buttoned back will enclose you in a warm embrace.

Buy now: Patrick 2 Seat Sofa in Prussian Blue Cotton Matt Velvet, £2,190, sofa.com

3. Hone in on tactile, sumptuous textures

We all need that perfect spot to rest and curl up in. Our very own sanctuary to begin and end each day – it does wonders for our wellbeing. Choose soft, touchy- feely designs that are inviting and draw you in. And a rich velvet bed, layered with open-textured linens and plush velour pillows, makes for a bedroom that’s decidedly grown up.

By selecting the rich tones of Plum smart velvet the silhouette of the Thea double bed from sofa.com is heightened. The curvy headboard is neatly balanced by slim timber legs.

Buy now: Thea Double Bed in Plum Smart Velvet, £1,250, sofa.com

4. Let your personality shine through

Your home is a representation of who you are and should reflect your personality. When things are unsettled in the outside world, you want to create an environment at home in which you feel stimulated and your interior choices make your heart sing!

Create a lively sense of contrast by pairing jewel-bright shades, such as this Saturday sofa in Peony cotton matt velvet from sofa.com, with hot yellow and deep blue cushions.

Buy now: Saturday 2 Seater Plum Sofa in Peony Cotton Matt Velvet, £1,640, sofa.com

Are you ready to turn up the cosiness in your home?

With sofa.com you can get that ‘ahhhhhh’ feeling as soon as you walk through the door by designing a sofa that’s perfect for you and your home. Simply choose your style, select your size and pick from a range of over 100 luxurious fabrics to create something that’s truly unique. Your piece will then be handcrafted especially for you and delivered to your door by their friendly deliver team.

To discover the whole luxurious collection and begin designing your dream sofa simply visit sofa.com.