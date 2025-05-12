I’ve tried Instagram’s most viral sofa IRL – it transforms into one of the most comfortable and innovative sofa beds I’ve ever sat on

If your Instagram algorithm is anything like mine then images and videos of the viral OMHU Teddy sofa would have been inescapable in the space of the past few months. And I’m not alone in this – this sofa has cropped up on the feeds of several of the Ideal Home editors. So when I found out the Danish brand has a London showroom, I decided to pay it a visit and try the Teddy sofa IRL.

That’s where the story of my discovery of one of the best sofas I’ve ever tried starts. Or if not the best then certainly one of the most innovative in design which is something that I always appreciate in the sofa market which can often feel oversaturated.

So what makes the OMHU Teddy sofa so unique, you might ask – especially if you haven’t been targeted by the aforementioned Instagram algorithm. Well, let me tell you…

OMHU Teddy sofa £1425 at OMHU Selling for under £1500, I'd say this positions the Teddy sofa in the mid-range price point. It's no bargain by any means but all things considered, it's a fair price in my opinion. Of course, the price increases the bigger you want your Teddy sofa to be.

What makes the Teddy sofa special

Firstly, it can also be turned into an incredibly comfortable sofa bed super easily. Essentially, the base of the sofa is made with two mattress-like layers stacked on top of each other, crafted with nothing but cold foam on the inside, covered with the brand’s signature corduroy removable covers. So whenever you want to turn your sofa into a bed, all you need to do is pull the top layer down, level with the bottom one and rearrange the curved-back cushions which also double as armrests. All of this is then held together by chrome metal bars on the sides.

‘Teddy’s interior is made entirely from cold foam, which gives it a firm yet comfortable structure that maintains its shape over time,’ explains Frederik Frøsig, OMHU co-founder and chief product officer. ‘While there’s no traditional frame inside, the metal bars help keep the sofa firmly in place, functioning very much in the same way as book stands. It’s a simple, soft construction that still offers reliable everyday performance.’

The Teddy sofa by OMHU folded out into the bed arrangement in the brand's London showroom (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The fact that the sofa comes with loose covers makes it even more worth the investment as it makes the sofa easier to clean and it means you can easily change the colour of your sofa whenever you feel like it – and there are several colours to choose from, 21 to be exact. That’s exactly why I’ve chosen a modular sofa with removable covers for my own living room.

‘The corduroy cover zips off and on easily, making it simple to clean. This quality also allows you to change the cover color of your sofa over time – giving you both flexibility and practicality,’ Frederik says.

How comfortable is the Teddy sofa?

Sara sitting on the Teddy sofa by OMHU in Rust at the brand's London showroom (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Since the sofa is made only with foam, with no internal frame in place, only the external metal structure holding everything in place, the choice of the foam is on the firmer side in order for it to retain its shape over time – this is something that makes so much sense, yet I was surprised by it when I first sat on the sofa as I’d expected it to be softer based on the imagery I’d seen online.

So if you like a super-soft sofa where you sink into the cushions, this might not be the sofa for you. But for someone that prefers a little bit of firmness like myself - even though not too much, we wouldn’t want it to go into the stiff and uncomfortable territory - the Teddy is perfect. And it was extremely comfortable to lie on once folded out into the bed arrangement as well.

(Image credit: OMHU)

But the firmness of the base is balanced with the softness of the back cushions which are made with a far softer fill.

If I had one reservation about the design though, it would be the exclusively foam base of the sofa – while OMHU has ensured me that it retains its shape over time, I would be interested to see what the sofa would look like a few years down the line and whether certain dents would develop in the often sat-on spots.

(Image credit: Astrid Olsen @astridaeroe)

What was the inspiration behind the Teddy sofa?

‘The idea took shape when we both as young parents couldn’t find a comfortable, multifunctional sofa that suited family life, and which at the same time had the bold design and colours that we love,' Frederik explains.

'The vision was simple – a cosy, mattress-based sofa that could double as a bed. Many of the design elements - like the wide-ribbed corduroy and chromed metal bars - were inspired by details we often came across in 70s furniture. The original plan was actually to use wooden side plates, but this turned out to be both too heavy and impractical. Fortunately, we shifted focus to metal bars which became a defining part of Teddy’s look and functionality.'

Between the corduroy upholstery, the distinct shape and the chrome bars, you may have noticed that the Teddy sofa has something of a vintage 1970s flair to its look – and this is entirely intentional on the part of the two co-founders.

‘The vintage look is intentional and rooted in OMHU’s beginnings. Jonas [Larsen] and I have a background in selling vintage furniture, where we especially fell in love with the bold and colourful furniture design of the 70s. This passion will always influence the OMHU brand DNA.'

'Teddy’s soft, low silhouette and corduroy cover reflect that heritage. The design also supports OMHU’s existing and future living room strategy which focuses on creating furniture with strong identity, emotional resonance, and timeless appeal. Teddy is meant to feel cosy, familiar, and full of character – just like the best designs from the 70s.’

(Image credit: OMHU)

The 70s are also the decade of some of the best modular sofas – including my own 1977 sofa from King Living which is named after the year it was originally released. Interestingly enough, back then, the 1977 sofa was also made with a sole foam base – much like the Teddy sofa. But for its current re-release, the brand decided to build in a more traditional sofa frame covered with said foam.

The Teddy sofa is not a traditional modular sofa – in fact, there’s pretty much nothing traditional about it at all, which is partly what’s so wonderful and intriguing about it. But while it’s not infinitely modular, you can buy additional modules to add to your sofa called the Upgrade. Alternatively, you can also buy the Teddy Plus sofa or the Corner sofa, made with two separate sections.

Similar-look alternatives

So based on my IRL sit and lie test, would I recommend the OMHU Teddy sofa? In short, yes, I would recommend it – especially if you regularly need to (or want to) transform your sofa into a bed, whether that’s for overnight guests or movie nights.

Any innovative and/or future-proof modular sofa design also gets major brownie points from me, so this ticks pretty much all the boxes.

But if you like your sofa super soft and cushiony or if you’re not a fan of the retro 70s aesthetic, this is likely not the one for you.