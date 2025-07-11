I thought Shark’s viral misting fan had completely sold out, but I’ve just found a ‘secret’ stash still available - and they’re on sale, too!
Don't tell anyone else...
You probably don’t need me to tell you that Shark’s viral misting fan is a hot commodity right now (quite literally). And while it’s completely sold out on Amazon , I’ve put on my detective hat and found one place where it’s STILL in stock. You can still pick up the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo at Currys on sale down from £129.99 to £99.99. But I can’t imagine it will stay that way for long.
Yep, everyone’s stocking up on the best fans amidst the impending heatwave, but Currys is one of the few places that still has the viral misting fan available - and for a bargain price, too.
As a couple of the colourways are no longer in stock, I’d suggest you snap this deal up before all of them are gone. After all, who knows how long it’ll take for a restock?
With temperatures set to rise over the weekend, the world and his dog are rushing to buy the best portable air conditioners and even the best desk fans to take the edge off. But if you’ve been online shopping over the past few days, you’ll know that almost everything is sold out.
The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is one of those products flying off the shelves, and for good reason. As well as being a viral sensation, it’s also one of the best ways to combat the rising heat - especially if you want to spend time in the garden without boiling alive. In fact, our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, loved it when she tried it out.
And why wouldn’t she? Unlike a regular fan, this misting fan has an integrated water tank, which creates an ultra-fine mist to take the edge off the hot and sticky days we’re having. It’s also completely cordless and can be used either inside or outside, meaning you can use it while chilling out on the sofa or take it to the park for your weekend picnic.
It offers up to 12 hours of cordless run time and even has a 20-metre cooling reach, so you can pop it on one side of the garden and let the breeze do the talking. As if that wasn’t enough, it also offers five fan speeds and two SmartBreeze modes to help you customise your cool.
In fact, the only things better than the fan itself are 1) the fact it’s still in stock at Currys despite completely selling out on Amazon and 2) that it’s currently only £99.99, which is £30 off the RRP.
Sadly, the green and pink colourways are currently out of stock, but four other colourways are ready to become your heatwave hero.
If you’re reading this and they’re no longer in stock, sorry you were too late! But there are some alternatives still available elsewhere.
If you fancy getting yourself an Amazon Prime Day discount (albeit a very small one), we've rated this fan extremely highly. It doesn't have a misting attachment and can't be used inside like the Shark HydroGo, but it's extremely effective at cooling you down nonetheless.
If you want something a bit bigger than the HydroGo, the FlexBreeze Pro Mist is its bigger brother. And while the pedestal mode is perfect for weekends in the garden, you can turn it into a tabletop fan just as easily. So, it offers the best of both worlds.
If you don't quite have the budget for a new fan but want to turn your current fan into a misting one like the Shark, our news writer spotted this hack to do just that. All you need is this £5 attachment and some water.
Run, don't walk to grab the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo before it sells out... properly!
