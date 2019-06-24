Wood trends – celebrating timber in all its forms

Easy to live with and effortless to style, natural materials are one of the biggest interior trends this year. Not only do they tap into our love of bringing the outside in, they provide the perfect excuse to invest in some deeply grained and gorgeous wood finishes around your home, from statement storage to future design classics.

Building on the trend for pared-back interiors, Swoon’s latest original designs celebrate timber in all its forms.

From layered tones of walnut and teak, to expert parquetry and the revival of rattan, the in-house design team has turned this simple raw material into unique textured pieces.

Here are some of our favourites that nail the latest looks…

1. Sleek and stylish slats

Standout furniture in the Swoon collection includes the Weaving sideboard, which features distinctive slatted front doors made from light mango wood. Almost retro in feel, it highlights the natural beauty of the wooden grain with a graphic, linear look that’s part Scandi cool, part mid-century modern.

While solid wooden doors can appear visually heavy, the slim slats give a lighter feel that enhances rather than dominates a space. Plus, the slatted doors provide a tiny peek at what’s inside so you can add a subtle hint of colour behind them. You can stash anything, from china to board games, behind its smoothly interlocking panels.

2. Picture-perfect parquet

Proving that parquet isn’t just for tabletops and flooring, the striking Norrebro bedside table is the season’s must-have. By bringing a timeless chevron pattern to a vertical surface, it ticks two trend boxes in one, both for natural wood grains and a softer take on graphic geometrics.

As well as being a nod to the past that’s chic and contemporary, it’s an easy way to include parquet without a full floor revamp. And while the Norrebro might be intended as a bedside partner, we’re sure you’ll find other places around your home where it can show off its sophisticated style.

3. The rattan revolution

If ever there was a material that ended up a bit pigeonholed, it’s rattan. Yet it’s fantastically flexible when given a new spin. No longer just for conservatory furniture and baskets, this season sees the introduction of more rattan designs for Swoon.

Channelling a nostalgic 1970s vibe with a delicious contemporary twist, the textural Raphia collection features sideboards and TV stands, framed in light or dark stained mango wood.

Thanks to a modern tightly woven pattern, tactile texture and covetable sleek design, its light rattan panels make this anything but a period piece.

4. Turn up the texture

Maximalism isn’t just about luxe and layers, it’s also about showing off the beauty of different materials. Perhaps there’s no finer example than the Kiln sideboard – it’s panelled with slats of timber at an angle to show off their knots, grain, ripples and swirls in a palette of shades that ranges from golden honey-toned hues to cinder toffee smokiness.

Kiln is almost like having your own contemporary log cabin at home. As if its tons of texture weren’t enough, the sideboard is finished with a brass-foiled top, and has a sweeping lozenge shape that’s truly ahead of the curve.

5. 3D effects

To truly appreciate the texture of wood, go beyond the flat and look to the world of 3D geometric tiles and wall panels for inspiration. Because it’s only once you’ve seen timber from every angle that its true character stands out.

The Terning TV stand takes this to a whole new level with a drop-down door covered in textured tessellating cubes, each with a unique grain and tone.

As well as adding mesmerising depth and interest to your scheme, its rolling 3D façade means you’ll always see something new in it.

6. Wraparound furniture

It’s not just the look and colour of timber furniture that can be soothing in your home, but also the shape and comfort. Tactile, cocooning styles are key for the season, just like the sleek Olsen chair, which wraps around to give the equivalent of a giant hug.

Whether combined with a classic dining table and mix and match chairs or positioned as a statement piece in the corner of a room, it oozes simple mid-century style while showcasing the warm glow of polished wood and timeless design.

Whether you love dark wood or lighter shades, check out the latest limited-edition timber designs at Swoon – original pieces that are crafted to look stunning for years to come.

So there you have it, all the wood trends you need to stay in the know this season.