Just like the rest of our home, our kitchens could benefit from a little refresh from time to time, to keep them looking their best. We're not talking a full redo or renovation, but as kitchen trends evolve and grow, it's nice to make some small changes to the space, which for most is the hub of the home.

One of the big trends we're loving this year is the use of Arts & Crafts designer William Morris' prints, on everything from textiles to wallpaper, tableware to rugs. While it's easy to see how you could incorporate his nature-inspired designs into a living or bedroom, when it comes to a kitchen, it may be a little less obvious.

But there are plenty of ways you can work this classic style into your kitchen, even if your space is modern and contemporary. We've spoken to some industry experts to get their tips on how make William Morris prints work in a kitchen, to hopefully guide and inspire you to include it in your own.

William Morris prints are trending in kitchens

William Morris prints and patterns are know for their naturalistic style and although they are regarded as classics now, back in the mid 1860's they were seen as quite radical.

When it comes to working pattern and colour into a kitchen, his designs are perfect for balancing a sense of whimsical with a more traditional style keeping things classic in your most-used room.

Whether you're looking for shaker kitchen ideas or just new kitchen colour schemes, we think working in a William Morris print will bring you the perfect level of colour, class and charisma, to refresh your kitchen for 2025.

Read on to find out how...

1. Lay it down with a rug

The first way to make William Morris prints work in a kitchen, is via a kitchen rug.

‘The hard, cold surfaces of tile or wood floors of a kitchen can be unforgiving,' comments Charlotte Ford, Europe senior marketing director at Ruggable.

'A soft, flatwoven Ruggable x Morris & Co. rug adds a layer of comfort underfoot - perfect for long hours spent preparing meals or sipping your morning coffee. I love how the intricate prints of Morris & Co. - like Strawberry Thief or Willow Boughs - bring artful detail and visual depth to even the simplest kitchen layout.'

'Strategically placing a rug can also help define and enhance zones within your kitchen. A runner from our Morris & Co. collection, adorned with William Morris’s signature botanical motifs, can elegantly frame your cooking area. Or, placing a richly patterned rectangular rug beneath your dining table or breakfast nook can help create a cosy, cohesive corner,' she adds.

Ruggable Morris & Co. Meadow Sweet Ivory & Green Tufted Runner from £239 for a runner at Ruggable This floral Morris & Co rug will bring a soft touch, as well as some colour to monochrome kitchen floors.

2. Work it into walls

Another great way to work William Morris prints into your kitchen is with wallpaper. Kitchen wallpaper ideas are perfect for adding character to your cooking space as well as injected a large dose of pattern into your room.

Melanie Adams, global head of wallpaperdirect comments, 'The kitchen is the heart of many homes, with families and friends often gathering around kitchen islands more than in living rooms. So, why not decorate the walls in a design you love? Our Honeysuckle & Tulip wallpaper is a timeless William Morris pattern, recoloured in a modern and energising way to perfectly suit contemporary kitchens.'

'As always, avoid using wallpaper in spaces with direct contact to water and heat, such as behind the sink or stove, but if you do opt to paper there, be sure to cover it in toughened glass to protect it.'

Wallpaperdirect Acorn by Morris Blush Wallpaper - 217399 £119 per roll at Wallpaperdirect If you're after a slightly more subtle print for your kitchen walls, this Acorn design is perfect for bringing in warmth and sophistication.

3. Bring it in with blinds

'For many, the kitchen is truly the heart of the home, so it’s unsurprising that people are looking for ways to add a little more style and personality here,' explains Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go. 'Kitchen window treatments are a fantastic way to add some substance without being too over the top.'

'For a more neutral kitchen, the William Morris Marigold Jacquard Oyster Roman Blind features an intricate design dating from 1875 that’s still loved today, and is a wonderfully subtle way of adding a touch of floral into the kitchen. We’re also seeing a lot of people opting for a bolder kitchen theme as the colour drenching trend continues to thrive,' Chloe adds.

'Finally, the William Morris Blackthorn Summer Garden Roman Blind shown above, is a popular choice for its spring-fresh vibe and helping to bring an element of nature into the kitchen.'

Blinds2Go William Morris Fruit Voile Primrose Roman Blind from £20.85 at Blinds2Go This delicate voile will offer privacy but not block out precious natural light, making it great for a kitchen window.

4. Keep it classic with curtains

'If you’re looking to dress a larger window or French or back doors in the kitchen – maybe for more of a feature – the V&A William Morris Curtain Collection is a great choice', continues Chloe.

'Again, incorporating a mix of beautiful historical patterns and a range of colours to match most themes, the curtains add a fantastic theatrical element and make a stunning focal point.'

'What’s more, if you have banquette seating in your kitchen Curtains2go even has a V&A William Morris Cushion Collection, meaning you can accentuate your windows by accessorising your furniture to keep a cohesive theme running throughout your kitchen!'

Curtains2Go William Morris Pimpernel Butterscotch Cushion £28.55at Curtains2Go Match your kitchen window dressings to your seat cushions for a cohesive look in your dining space.

5. Style it out with a splashback

Another great way to bring a William Morris print into your kitchen is with a patterned splashback. Kitchen splashback ideas are ideal if you only want a hint of colour and pattern as you can keep them small, just behind your sink or hob, plus they are totally wipeable to great for any stains and spills that might occur.

But if you're after a more intense dose of colour and pattern, opt for a splashback that spans from worktop to the underneath of your cupboards, along a whole wall of your kitchen. A William Morris print will bring an arts and crafts feel to any kitchen, whether traditional or contemporary. To really let the print become a feature, opt for white kitchen ideas to balance the colour and pattern.

6. Pair textiles with classic furniture pieces

Our final idea to make William Morris prints work in a kitchen, is to pair textiles with classic furniture pieces. And you don't have to wipe out your bank balance to achieve this, as high street hero Habitat has collaborated with William Morris brand Morris & Co, to deliver beautiful designs at affordable prices.

Andrew Tanner, head of design at Habitat explains, 'Habitat’s collaboration with Morris & Co. celebrates the seamless blend of tradition and modernity, bringing together heritage and craftsmanship for homes today.'

'Lighting can also transform the atmosphere in kitchen areas. Wall lights, as well as our range of Morris & Co lampshades and lamps help to spotlight your favourite parts of the space and create a warm and inviting ambience.'

'Finally, home fragrance really helps to set the mood, acting as the perfect finishing touch, ideal for small kitchens. Whatever the season, introducing a scent to a busy and ever-changing kitchen space, helps to create a sense of calm and comfort, and the Morris & Co patterned candles look as good as they smell.'

Habitat Habitat X Morris & Co. Willow Boughs Printed Lampshade £20 at Habitat The delicate chalky blue hue against the milky white background of this lampshade is freshly elegant, and can be fitted to a ceiling light or table lamp.

So if you've fallen in love with William Morris prints, which idea do you think would work best in your kitchen?