I asked 5 interior designers and experts what 2025 trends they’re already sick of – these are the 6 looks they’re over

Knowing what trends are currently popular is a great way to be inspired and keep up with the current mood of the interior space, popular culture and the world as a whole. Some trends become more popular than others, and others stick around for longer than they should.

As someone who covers all the biggest home decor trends, I couldn't resist finding out what 2025 trends interior designers are already sick of.

So I asked them. Interestingly enough, I got very varied answers from the five interior designers and experts – some of the looks one was sick of, another one was currently loving. Our likes, dislikes and preferences are all personal and subjective, even when it comes to trends, even though they become trends precisely because they are followed by the masses.

But if you're curious like I was these are the trends that were named and shamed as the looks the pros are already fed up off this year.

1. Bulky, sculptural sofas

One of this year’s biggest sofa trends of the year are curved sofas. But while Claire Garner, interior designer and director at Claire Garner Design Studio, is willing to let certain curved and to an extent sculptural sofas slide, there is one kind that she’s sick of seeing now.

‘Bulbous, sculptural sofas are a trend I am ready to leave behind. These oversized, playful forms had their moment, but they often lack practicality and longevity in real homes. While they make a visual impact, they can overwhelm a space and rarely offer the comfort or flexibility that my clients are looking for,’ she explains.

2. Fast furniture

It feels like interior trends are changing almost as rapidly as fashion trends these days, which never really used to be the case. This has given rise to ‘fast furniture’, which, similarly to fast fashion, is produced by budget-friendly high-street brands in response to a newly emerged trend.

‘A trend that’s starting to wear thin is fast furniture and mass-produced “instant style” pieces,’ says Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company. ‘They may look good on social media, but they often lack soul and sustainability.’

She continues, ‘Rather than chasing the next viral trend, our advice is to invest in quality and versatility. Choose pieces that will evolve with you and your space and are as practical as they are beautiful. After all, great design should never go out of style.’

Alternatively, you can also invest in vintage and second-hand pieces through the likes of eBay, Etsy, Vinterior or Facebook Marketplace. These pieces of furniture are likely to be made from better quality materials with good design and a lot of character.

3. Maximalism overkill

With dopamine decor still trending in 2025 and expressing one’s personality, hobbies and memories through their home is a popular approach to decorating, it’s no surprise that maximalism is being embraced these days. But for Josh Branigan, home interiors expert at Cuckooland, it’s gone a little overboard.

‘Going overboard with the maximalism trend is something I’m seeing too often,’ he says. ‘While this design is great for adding character and visual interest, going overboard with this trend can quickly make the room appear cluttered. A more-is-more approach works excellently for achieving the desired eclectic aesthetic; however, there should still be an element that ties everything together. Going over the top with furnishing and decorative items, with absolutely no correlation, can lead to a cluttered look that dampens the whole room.’

On the other hand, Colleen Bennett, interior designer and founder of CBB Design Firm, finds the current maximalist trend very exciting, ‘The 2025 trend that I do love is maximalism. I love seeing people use many different colours, throwing in different patterns. I think that's awesome. I think that's here to stay for a while. I'm so glad that there is more trim, wainscotting, just all these wonderful accents that we're seeing. I love seeing people adding more colourful and whimsical details.’

One potential way you could go about incorporating pattern into your interiors is by opting for timeless stripes, which are quickly becoming the new neutral in 2025.

4. Boucle everything

Boucle has certainly had its moment as the go-to upholstery option of choice. But Josh at Cuckooland is not alone in thinking it has gone on for a little too long and feeling like the popularity of boucle is somewhat excessive at this point. Instead, he recommends using the cosy material and living room trend in moderation.

‘Another no-no this year is overusing boucle furniture. This fabric soared in popularity due to its soft feel and stylish appeal, and while boucle sofas are still in demand and a great option, overusing this material can make the room’s design appear repetitive and mundane.

'You don’t have to say goodbye to boucle; instead, complement the fabric with other materials. Mixing furniture is one of my favourite 2025 trends. It’s an easy way to add visual interest and helps create a unique design. Complement boucle’s soft texture with velvet, linen or cotton pieces,’ he advises.

5. Drenching

Colour drenching has been one of the biggest interior and paint trends over the last couple of years. But Colleen of CBB Design is getting drenching fatigue, especially when it comes to new spins on the look such as tile drenching which was introduced earlier this year.

‘One trend that I'm not a huge fan of is colour drenching. I think it's great in moderation but when the tile, paint and then using the tile as a color drench or material drench – I'm just not a fan of that look. I don't like the tile countertops – I don't think they look very nice. I'm already over it,’ she says.

At the same time, other interior experts including Josh at Cuckooland are very much loving the colour drenching look. ‘I’m really enjoying the colour-drenching trend. I’m a big fan of incorporating colour to add visual interest, and this trend achieves just this. It’s a surefire way of transforming a basic room into a character-filled space. Introducing the colour using the walls, ceiling, and even furniture injects energy into the room for a vibrant, on-trend design,’ Josh explains.

6. Patterned ceilings

Incorporating the ceiling, also known as the fifth wall, into a room’s decorating scheme is one of the biggest trends of 2025. The previously neglected area is now getting treated to everything from contrasting paint ideas to patterned wallpaper as per the hottest wallpaper trend of the year. But Claire Garner is not convinced by this look.

‘This trend has become quite dominant across social media, but in many cases it distracts rather than enhances. Ceilings can absolutely be beautiful, but overly bold or patterned treatments can close in a space and feel too visually busy over time,’ she says.

One should never go overboard when it comes to following trends. Instead, always stay true to your style and aesthetic and if a trend that fits your taste happens to tickle your fancy, then why not give it a shot and incorporate it into your home?

Even if one or more from this handful of interior experts happen to dislike a certain look you’re currently obsessed with, just stick with it if it sparks joy that's all that matters.