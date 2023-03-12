The best wooden garden furniture – 12 timeless outdoor designs
From timeless teak to affordable acacia, we've rounded up the best wooden garden furniture for a stylish outdoor space
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Tracking down the best wooden garden furniture for your outside space can be a tricky task, with cheaper metal, plastic and PE-rattan garden furniture seemingly making up the bulk of most retailer offerings.
However, whether you're searching for a wooden garden table and chairs, a classic teak garden bench, or a durable wood outdoor lounge set, we think timber garden furniture makes a stylish and timeless addition to any outdoor space, blending naturally into almost any setting. That's why we've scoured the shops to round up the best-in-class.
But when it comes to wooden garden furniture, what is the best? Well, if you want durability you'll want to invest in hardwearing and weather-resistant teak wood, but you will pay more for the longevity teak offers. If affordability is an important factor (and when isn't it!) then acacia and eucalyptus are viable alternatives. They don't offer quite the same durability as teak, but they're still hardwearing with the right protection – which can mean a regular top-up with wood preservative, or storing the furniture under cover for protection from the worst of the elements.
We've included a mix of wood types, price points, and style options in this guide, including bestselling designs from multiple leading retailers. You'll find more material options in our overall guide to the best garden furniture of the year, but if you know timber is the look for you then scroll on to uncover our favourite finds.
Best wooden garden furniture of {2023}
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Seats: 5 Overall dimensions: H64 x W240 x D240cm Materials: aluminium and FSC teak wood Assembly: partial self-assembly
Although it's not fully wood, that does mean this rust-resistant aluminium and hardwearing FSC-certified teak wood outdoor sofa is both as outdoor-resilient as you can get, and a reasonable investment considering its durability. The corner sofa comes with the wooden-topped coffee table and padded cushions included, and we're big fans of those handy built-in side shelves which are ideal for resting a drink or two. As it's not solid wood, it's also lightweight and easy to manouevre into position.
Seats: 6 Table: H76 x W195 x D95cm Chairs: H84.5 x W56 x D57.5cm Materials: teak wood table and aluminium and rope chairs Assembly: self-assembly
You can buy the teak wood Beach dining table separately in either the 195cm width table (opens in new tab) or 240cm width table (opens in new tab) and add in as many of the alumium-framed Butterfly Dining Armchairs (opens in new tab) as you want (or mix and match with other seating designs). Or, you can invest in this 6 seater dining table and chair set. We love the hardwearing durability of its build and the industrial vibes of the teak tabletop and graphite grey aluminium base.
Seats: 5+ Overall dimensions: H67 x W239 x D164cm Materials: Acacia wood Assembly: fully assembled
Delivered fully assembled (apart from the armchair which requires assembly), this acacia wood outdoor sofa offers generous seating and swoon-worthy good looks that are perfect for a contemporary courtyard or classic patio space. As well as the two and three-seater sofa, plus a generous armchair, the set also includes a spacious coffee table. There's also a great range of coordinating Porthallow outdoor furniture (opens in new tab) that's ideal for furnishing a larger outside space.
Seats: 4 Table: H70 x W120 x D75cm Chair: H80 x W43.5 x D42cm Materials: acacia wood Assembly: self-assembly
Perfect for smaller patios, this compact four-seater table and chairs set is fully folding, which makes for space-saving storage when it's not in use, and offers a quick and easy way to clear the decks after an alfresco lunch if your outside space needs to be multifunctional. Acacia wood mixed with black detailing adds a contemporary twist to the classic wooden garden table and chairs.
Seats: 4 Table: H75 x W150 x L90cm Bench: H50 x W120 x D40cm Materials: FSC-certified eucalyptus Assembly: self-assembly
A great contemporary seating option from Habitat, this simple yet statement outdoor table and bench set will create a sculptural focal point on the patio. Made from solid FSC-certified eucalyptus wood, the chunky design will seat four, with the benches able to be stored under the table when not in use for a space-saving footprint.
Seats: 4 Table: H76 x W135 x D135cm Chair: H78.5 x W55 x D5cm Materials: acacia wood Assembly: fully assembled
Made from acacia wood with a darker 'teak' wash, this circular table and chair set is perfect for creating a statement dining area. We love the rounded backs of the chairs, and although the chair backrests are low, the included cushions add a little more comfort to the outdoor dining experience.
Seats: 2 Table: H74.5 x W60 x D60cm Chair: H79 x W38 x D49cm Materials: acacia wood Assembly: fully assembled
Practical and affordable, this folding bistro set is perfect for small patios, compact gardens, and balcony areas. The acacia wood set includes two folding chairs and a small folding table, although you can also buy additional chairs – and tables – separately to increase the seating space.
Seats: 2 Dimensions: H88.5cm x W166cm x L64cm Materials: meranti wood Assembly: self-assembly
This Jack and Jill loveseat offers a variation on the usual wooden garden bench, creating sociable seating where both parties get two armrests each, and a shared table for resting that all-important cup of tea whilst admiring the garden in between bouts of weeding.
Seats: 2 Table: H75 x W70 x D70cm Chair: H80 x W42 x D44cm Materials: acacia wood Assembly: self-assembly
Available in five colourways, including black, white, terracotta red, blue and green, this compact bistro set is stylish and practical. Its footprint is small anyway, but if you need more space then it can easily be folded away when not in use, plus, the folding design makes for space-saving winter storage.
Seats: 3 Dimensions: H105 x W165 x D60cm Material: teak wood Assembly: self-assembly
This decorative teak wood garden bench offers a spacious three-seater frame along with distinctive 'Lutyens' rolled arms and a high scalloped backrest that delivers statement style. The price point is very affordable considering its hardwood construction, you will just need to factor in self-assembly before you can sit back and relax.
Seats: 3 Dimensions: H90 x W160 x D67cm Materials: teak wood Assembly: fully assembled
This stylish garden bench may be an investment, but it arrives fully assembled and is crafted from solid teak hardwood that offers long-lasting outdoor durability. You can use teak oil to preserve the honey colour, or allow the bench to weather to a silver-grey patina over time. Arriving fully assembled, the geometric backrest gives this garden classic a modern edge that's perfect for any outdoor space.
Seats: 3 Dimensions: H90 x W161 x D64cm Materials: teak wood Assembly: self-assembly
Designed by Barlow Tyrie, the company responsible for the iconic 'London Bench' that's now a familiar sight in most public parks, this is perhaps the quintessential wooden garden bench. The teak version offers increased durability, but there is also the more affordable Barlow Tyrie eucalyptus wood bench (opens in new tab) in the same design if you'd prefer less of an upfront investment.
Which wood is the best for outdoor furniture?
You'll find wooden garden furniture made from many types of timber, but when shopping for the most durable wooden outdoor furniture, it's hardwoods that you'll want to look out for.
Teak is the hardwood most prized for its strength and durability outdoors. As well as offering an extremely dense grain that prevents moisture from penetrating, teak retains high levels of natural oils in its timber once cut, which further helps to prevent the wood from weathering. You can top up the wood with teak oil to offer even more weather resistance, although many allow the timber to weather over time to its signature soft silvery patina.
However, this dense grain is down to teak's extremely slow-growing habit, and that slow growth, plus the difficulty of working with such a tough timber makes it one of the most expensive wooden options.
Like many woods, teak is also in danger of being harvested unsustainably. Reclaimed teak wood can be a more eco-friendly solution, or, as when buying any wood product, make sure to look for FSC-certification which should ensure the tree has been felled within a managed forest rather than contributing to damaging deforestation.
Cheaper and faster-growing alternatives that are now becoming very popular outdoor furniture choices are the hardwoods acacia and eucalyptus. These woods may be slightly less dense than teak but they are far-quicker growing, allowing them to be grown and managed to yield greater quantities of wood more sustainably – although again, it's important to look for FSC accreditation. A little low-maintenance upkeep with a coat of wood preservative each year should ensure these hardwoods retain plenty of weather resistance. hardwoods acacia and eucalyptus. These woods may be slightly less dense than teak but they are far-quicker growing, allowing them to be grown and managed to yield greater quantities of wood more sustainably – although again, it's important to look for FSC accreditation. A little low-maintenance upkeep with a coat of wood preservative each year should ensure these hardwoods retain plenty of weather resistance.
If you're looking for durability, then try to avoid garden furniture that is simply listed as a 'wood' or timber' build, as it's more likely these options are crafted from less weather-resistant softwoods.
Is wooden garden furniture OK left out in the rain?
If you want garden furniture that can be left outside all year round, then you'll want to opt for the most durable hardwoods, like teak.
Teak wood furniture will still benefit from a yearly top-up with teak oil to maintain its natural moisture-resisting properties, but its dense grain and natural oils make it the most weather-resistant timber.
More affordable hardwoods such as acacia and eucalyptus are slightly less weather-resistant, so most manufacturers will recommend storing garden furniture made of these materials under cover to protect them from the worst of the elements.
To find the best wooden garden furniture for this guide we researched bestselling designs, got hands-on with products, dived into the specifications and materials to sort the wheat from the chaff, grilled the Ideal Home team for their expert knowledge, and took into account the opinions of those who own each product via online reviews. Click here to find out more about how we review products on Ideal Home.
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Decor Editor at Ideal Home, offering advice on creating your dream interior, whether that's choosing the perfect shade of paint, investing in a new sofa, or sourcing on-trend and sustainable products for the home. She also writes about all things interior for Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Real Homes, and brings her design knowledge outdoors at Gardeningetc, where she advises on what to look for when shopping for the best garden furniture and how to create a practical and stylish outdoor living area.
-
Why it might *not* be a good idea to make your bed first thing in the morning
It may be your preferred way to start the day, but is it actually hygienic?
By Amy Hunt
-
These bathroom features are devaluing your home, according to the experts
The bathroom mishaps to avoid if you're looking to attract potential buyers
By Jullia Joson
-
How much does it cost to run a boiling water tap? And how much electricity do they use?
We calculated the cost of running a boiling water tap to see if the investment pays off
By Katie Sims