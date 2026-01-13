Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

It still feels slightly surreal to have one finished space that we’ve actually been living in, rather than camping out in. After a few years of juggling half‑built rooms and makeshift kitchens, Christmas in the new extension felt like a revelation. Not because everything was perfect (spoiler: it wasn’t), but because our kitchen, dining and living areas finally flowed together in a way that made sense for the way we live.

We’re big believers in designing a home around how you use it, not the other way around. For us that meant a fully open plan layout split into three distinct zones: a working kitchen tucked up by the front wall overlooking the fields, a generous dining area in the middle and a relaxed lounge space at the opposite end with a full wall of glazing that opens onto the garden.

We kept the terracotta floor running throughout to anchor the room, used different rugs and furniture to zone each area and paid extra attention to lighting and plug sockets so the room could flex with our moods and the seasons.

Why go open plan?

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

We’d admired open‑plan spaces in magazines for years, but until you live in one it’s hard to explain just how much they change daily life. There’s a sense of spaciousness and unobstructed sightlines that makes even a modest cottage feel bigger.

It’s ideal for entertaining because you can cook, pour a drink and chat without disappearing into another room, and day to day it means whoever is making the tea isn’t isolated from everyone else.

Of course, open plan isn’t for everyone. Lack of privacy and noise are the obvious drawbacks. We were nervous about cooking smells, too. But with a good extractor, thoughtful zoning and plenty of concealed storage to hide the mess when guests arrive, we’ve found the pros far outweigh the cons.

Our three zones

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

The kitchen sits at the front of the extension, looking out across the lane to the fields beyond. We kept the cabinetry simple – off the shelf shaker fronts in a soft grey‑green and a DIY island we built and painted in a warm ochre - and added open shelves to display our mismatched crockery and all those vintage bits and pieces we can’t stop collecting.

The terracotta tiles run under the cabinets and out into the rest of the room, grounding the space and hiding the worst of day-to-day grime.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

In the middle of the room is the dining area. The table is a battered pine farmhouse car boot find, long enough to seat eight at Christmas, but we love that it still looks at home with just the two of us and a cup of coffee. Above it hangs a woven pendant to create soft lighting in the evening.

The ceiling beams run unbroken through the whole space, tying the zones together and adding some rustic warmth. During the holidays we dressed the table with thrifted crockery and cutlery, crackers and foraged greenery – proof that a few thoughtful touches can make even an unfinished room feel special.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

At the far end is the lounge. Here the terracotta tile gives way to a textured wool rug to soften the space underfoot, and a cane‑back sofa faces the garden.

The full wall of glazing slides open in summer, making the outdoors feel like part of the room. On dark winter afternoons we curl up here with a coffee and enjoy the connection with the outdoors.

Planning tips that worked for us

1. Zone with intent

As interior designers will tell you, open plan spaces work because they have clearly defined zones for various tasks. We used rugs to demarcate the dining and lounge areas and chose different chair heights so the eye naturally understands which area is for eating and which for lounging.

A change in floor level can also be very effective, and we added two wide steps to define this new extended space from the existing cottage – the glass roof connecting the old with the new has also been really effective in bringing light into dark corners.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

2. Lighting layers

The right lighting makes an open plan room feel cosy rather than cavernous. We fitted downlights on separate circuits for the kitchen and living area, plus a pendant over the dining table.

Being able to dim or switch zones independently means we can cook while the rest of the room feels relaxed. Varied lighting is one of the simplest ways to zone an open plan space.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

3. Furniture as walls

We resisted the temptation to push all the furniture to the walls. A long sofa backs onto the dining area and creates a subtle boundary without blocking sightlines.

Breakfast bars, peninsulas or islands are another great way to section up a room – ours doubles as prep space, breakfast counter and extra seating when friends drop by.

4. Plan your electrics early

One of the unsexy secrets of a successful open plan space is plug placement. We opted plenty of wall sockets in the kitchen for a coffee machine, kettle, mixers etc, floor sockets under the island so that we could integrate the fridge and freezer, and wall sockets on both sides of the lounge area for flexibility with where we position furniture and lighting.

It’s boring, expensive and absolutely worth it. Being able to rearrange furniture without trailing extension leads is the kind of freedom you only appreciate when you have it.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

5. Tackle smells and sound

Noise travels easily in open rooms, so we chose soft furnishings and layered textiles to absorb sound. Our extractor hood is powerful but quiet, and we tucked the dishwasher and bin behind cupboard doors.

When we entertain, we often light a candle or two – not strictly essential, but it makes the whole space smell festive rather than like onions.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

6. Embrace flexibility

Open plan spaces evolve with you. The dining table has already hosted Christmas dinner, hemming curtains on the sewing machine and late‑night laptop marathons. The island has been everything from a breakfast bar to a cocktail station.

We left some walls bare for artwork we haven’t found yet and kept our plug sockets generous to allow for future rearrangements. Remember, open floor plans offer flexibility precisely because furniture can be moved around to suit different occasions.

(Image credit: The Home Boys)

Final thoughts

Creating our open plan hub has been one of the most satisfying parts of this renovation. It’s not perfect – there’s still kickboards in the kitchen missing and the extractor hood needs to be boxed in once we decide on a finish – but it already feels like the heart of our home. More importantly, it works for the way we live: messy, sociable and constantly evolving.

If you’re planning a similar space, start with how you want to use it. Think about sightlines, storage, electrics and the transition to your garden. Don’t be afraid of a little imperfection. The beauty of an open plan space is that it’s never static – you get to inhabit and shape it day by day.