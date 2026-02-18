Renovation reality three weeks in – living through dust, decisions and design surprises while work progresses on our modest 2m x 2.5m extension

Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

Our renovation is now three weeks in, moving beyond drawings and decisions into a real-life renovation experience. We’re only extending by slightly less than 2.5m x 2m, but also repurposing our garage and re-designing parts of the interior to create much-needed storage and better-defined spaces in our 1960s home.

On paper, it’s a contained project. In reality, living through it is all-encompassing - especially when it comes to dust, which has a determination to undo any attempts at cleaning.

In an attempt to keep some sense of normality, I’ve come up with a surprisingly effective solution to contain the dust: sealing off both the top and bottom of the staircase with a self-adhesive dust sheet from Amazon.

It’s not foolproof (fine dust always finds a way!) but the difference in air quality upstairs compared to the ground floor has been noticeable, making daily life slightly more manageable and giving me a small sense of control amidst the chaos.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Everyone warns you about the dust when living through a renovation, but fewer people talk about how important the early professional decisions remain long after planning is approved.

Whilst our architect carried out on-site visits, the structural engineer worked from drawings alone. As the build has progressed, a few elements have come to light that weren’t fully accounted for at the design stage, including an existing load-bearing wall and a concealed chimney stack; with hindsight, these would likely have been identified during a site visit.

None of this has stopped the project, but it has meant revisiting calculations, redesigning details and adjusting expectations. If there’s one takeaway so far, it’s that even on smaller projects, on-site surveys at every stage aren’t just a formality - they can save time, cost and unnecessary stress once work begins.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

As I’ve come to realise, problems that arise during a build are common - and they don’t automatically mean the project is going wrong. More often than not, there are clever solutions, or plans simply need tweaking to account for the unforeseen.

Drawings are, after all, an interpretation of a building at a moment in time, and even the most thorough professionals can’t see through walls. There’s only so much due diligence that can be done before work begins, and older houses in particular have a habit of hiding surprises behind plasterboards and floorboards.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

This is also when decision fatigue starts to creep in. Being asked to revisit choices you thought were settled can feel like going over old ground.

Just last week, I was asked where a wall should be knocked down and, momentarily overwhelmed, opted for the easiest answer. I was quickly reminded by our builder that these seemingly small decisions will ultimately shape both the build and how we live in the space once it’s finished.

Despite the setbacks and problems, the excitement of seeing progress never quite wears off - the closest comparison I can think of is watching a child grow, slowly but undeniably changing before your eyes.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Of course, timelines will be tested and budgets stretched - that’s the reality of renovating.

The real challenge is learning to sit with the uncertainty, adapting when needed, and trusting that each adjustment, however frustrating in the moment, is shaping a home that truly works in the long run.

With bricks going up this week, I’m excited to share my design decisions next. Hopefully, this series has offered an honest look at what it really takes to renovate and extend even the smallest of spaces!