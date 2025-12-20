Light, bright and packed with sparkle – see how this new build has been adapted for family life

This couple has transformed a plain new build with a light and bright, self-built extension, and it’s especially magical at Christmas

a large open plan dining living area with a dining table with black chairs set for Christmas and a green chaise sofa
WHO LIVES HERE?

Rebecca lives in this four-bedroom new-build house in Shropshire with her husband Simon and three young children.

With a growing family and dreams of having more space, Rebecca and Simon swapped their charming 1940s house for a new build with potential and transformed it into a warm, character-filled forever home.

‘Our previous home was a 1940s ex-local authority house. It had big rooms, a great plot and even a pantry and outhouse, but as our family grew, we needed more space. We wanted a detached house, in a more rural location, with lots of storage, a garage, and the potential to create a sociable kitchen, dining and snug area that worked better for our young family.’

the exterior of a contemporary built house with a wreath on the front door

‘The house ticked most of our boxes. Although it was a pretty bland new build, it had a charming double front and was tucked away with no passing traffic. I could see the potential, and Simon was won over by the generous garage space!’

‘I could see that reworking the layout would suit us better, creating a large, open-plan kitchen, dining and snug area. I also wanted to improve the flow between rooms and ensure every space had a clear purpose.'

'The existing kitchen felt boxed in, so we planned to knock through, add a large rear extension and relocate the utility. The house had magnolia walls throughout, so I was keen to add warmth, texture and personality, and shape it around family life.’

a hallway with a christmas tree beside the front door

‘We took on the renovation completely ourselves – no main contractor, just a clear vision and a lot of determination. Simon, who used to be a joiner, handled the entire build, digging the foundations and laying every brick.'

'I project managed, overseeing the budget, sourcing materials and coordinating trades. It meant learning about things like building regs and insulation as we went along, and I spent hours researching finishes that would impact the final look.’

‘Managing the project ourselves meant we didn’t have the right contacts, so trying to track down specialists was stressful. The trickiest issue by far was figuring out how to lift a 167kg skylight into place – too heavy for people and too delicate for trial and error. It sat beside the house for months while we searched for a solution.'

'Eventually, we found a contractor with specialist lifting equipment who did an excellent job. Seeing the skylight finally go in was a favourite moment.’

a festive monochrome doormat in a hallway

‘I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved – it’s not easy to add character to a new build, but we’ve worked hard to give it personality. I like to think of my style as elevating the ordinary!

'The house really comes into its own at Christmas. Whether it’s making wreaths with friends or baking mince pies with the children, it all feels like magic.’

The living room

a living area with a blue armchair beside a Christmas tree with glass internal doors leading into a bright dining area

Patterdale velvet three-seater sofa in Royal, £949, Joules at DFS; Patterdale velvetarmchair, £599, also Joules at DFS

‘Opening the interior doors creates a lovely, free-flowing layout – especially at Christmas when all the family is here. When they’re shut, it feels like a cosy, quiet grown-up space and the ideal spot to relax.’

a living area with a blue sofa beside a Christmas tree with glass internal doors leading into a bright dining area

Lohals flatwoven rug in Natural, £99, Ikea. Julian Bowen Oak Coxmoor coffee table, £133.99, Amazon is similar.

‘We bought the navy sofas during lockdown without seeing them in person – a gamble that thankfully paid off!’

The kitchen

a white contemporary kitchen with a black pendant over an island and festive decorations

Lontan handles in brushed brass, 160mm, £21.38 for 10, Amazon

‘The kitchen was originally a cramped, functional space with no island, a noisy utility, and a layout that felt disconnected. Extending into the rear has created a light-filled space.’

'Simple changes like swapping the stainless steel handles on the cabinets and the tap for brass have made a huge difference to the warmth and character of this space.'

a white contemporary kitchen with a view into an open plan din ing area, all decorated for Christmas

'I’ve always wanted a kitchen island. I love how social and practical they are. I sit here to have a quiet morning coffee before the children wake up, then it’s a hive of activity with breakfast and packed lunches.'

Dining area/snug

a large open plan dining living area with a dining table with black chairs set for Christmas and a green chaise sofa

Holly 2.5 seater sofa in Olive cotton matt velvet, £1,830, sofa.com. Harvey dining chairs in Black, £159 for two, Dunelm

‘The space has been cleverly zoned – we enjoy views of the garden from the green sofa, while the dining table is positioned beneath the skylight, a bright and inviting spot.’

a large open plan dining living area with a dining table with black chairs set for Christmas and a green chaise sofa

'I want my spaces to feel light and airy – it affects my mood and happiness.'

The playroom

a red painted playroom with window seat and wall-hung bookshelf

Walls in Lick Red 01 matt emulsion, £39 for 2.5ltr, B&Q. Greenaway bookcase (painted red) in White, £56, Great Little Trading Company

The original dining room was reimagined to help keep toys out of the living areas. Rebecca used an off-the-shelf storage system, adding trims and playful handles to give it a completely bespoke look.

The bathroom

a neutral bedroom with shower bath and monochrome patterned floor tiles

For similar tiles, try Molyneux Black & White Patterned Wall & Floor Tiles, £29.95 p sqm, Victorian Plumbing

‘We haven’t changed much in here, just replaced the vinyl flooring with classic Devonshire print tiles. We also swapped the busy frosted glass for satin glass, which lets more light into the small space.’

The main bedroom

a pale peach painted bedroom with white bedding a green velvet cushions beside a black chest of drawers

Akio three-drawer chest, £125, Habitat, with Östernäs leather handles, £12 for a pack of two, Ikea. Lindbyn gold mirror, £60, Ikea. Cotton velvet fringed cushion in Dark Olive, £20, The Cotswold Company. Overton wall art, £249, Neptune

‘I wanted this space to feel like a boutique hotel room, so we added classic touches, such as matching mirrors above the bedside drawers, and striking artwork above the headboard.’

'I like to elevate the ordinary – making high-street pieces look high-end with clever touches.'

Daughter's bedroom

a child&#039;s bedroom with a green velvet headboard, lots of wall art and pink decorative accents

Walls in Setting Plaster estate emulsion, £57.50 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball. For a similar bed frame, try the Bed 02 single in Vine, £799, Swyft

‘I chose dusty pink for the walls and paired it with a forest green bed, then added fun details.’

Son's room

a child&#039;s bedroom with a blue and white striped wallpaper and festive bedding

Wall stripes painted in Oval Room Blue estate emulsion, £57.50 per 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball

'I loved Farrow & Ball’s Oval Room Blue, but it was too heavy for all the walls, so we used it in wide horizontal stripes, balanced with white to keep it looking fresh. The result is a fun, cheerful space our son absolutely loves.'

'We didn’t take the easy route and that’s what makes this house feel so special – I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now.'

FOCUS ON… Lighting

Your choice of lighting can completely change how you use the kitchen. Get the balance right, like Rebecca has done, for a multi-layered look

a white contemporary kitchen with a view into an open-plan dining area

  • AMBIENT LIGHTING This is your main source of light that sets the overall brightness and tone of the room. It can come from ceiling pendants, track lighting or flush-mounted fixtures. Choose dimmable lights to provide flexible yet effective even coverage.
  • TASK LIGHTING Essential for food prep and daily chores, it ensures work areas are safe and functional. LED strips under wall units, spotlights over the hob, or adjustable wall lights all provide focused light in key places.
  • ACCENT LIGHTING Adds atmosphere by highlighting features like shelving, splashbacks or alcoves, instantly elevating the mood. Wall lights, LED strip lighting, table lamps and toe-kick lighting at the base of cabinets are all great ways to introduce this layer.
  • DECORATIVE LIGHTING Pendants over an island or dining table help add character, define zones and create a strong visual focal point. Whether your style is classic, vintage, industrial or sculptural, the right fitting will introduce a soft focused layer of light.
  • NATURAL LIGHT Completely lifts the mood of a space. Skylights, floor-toceiling doors and picture windows all help make a kitchen feel brighter and airier – even on gloomy days.