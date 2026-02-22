Sorry, white en-suites – colour is reigning supreme in 2026, and these are the 3 en-suite colour trends to choose

En-suites can be tricky places to decorate, and often fall at the bottom of the priority list in favour of family bathrooms and WC's that guests more frequently use. However, an en-suite bathroom is your own personal oasis, and its close proximity to your bedroom means that it holds significance as a place where your mind resets and relaxes.

Choosing an en-suite bathroom colour scheme is only part of this problem, and as I've seen firsthand in my own home, the temptation to leave it white (and therefore well-suited to any bedroom design) is tempting. But in 2026, colour is a superpower in our homes, and quite frankly, our en-suites deserve better than being an uninspiring blank canvas.

It can be tough finding a colour palette that sits harmoniously with your bedroom, but my advice is to treat your ensuite as its own oasis. Have a bit of fun with colour and add character to what is often a compact room - here's what the bathroom experts recommend.

1. Choose down to earth terracotta

These Orkney terracotta tiles from Quorn Stone will give you the same Scandi inspired look. (Image credit: BK Eleven / Kim Oakley)

One of the biggest bathroom trends for 2026 is earthy colour palettes. Gone are the days when white reigns supreme - instead, we're making our bathrooms feel like retreats, and en-suites are no different.

'Earth-led colours work particularly well in an en-suite because they introduce warmth without increasing visual noise, and shades such as terracotta, soft clay, peach and muted pink carry a natural depth that prevents the room from feeling stark, which matters in a space used first thing in the morning and last thing at night when lighting is softer and more directional,' explains Adam Wollerton, bathroom design manager at BK Eleven.

These earthy shades work particularly well together as a tonal look or with wood accessories, adding lots of depth to a design. Adam adds that, 'even a limited application such as a vanity unit, tiled splashback or a single wall can shift the perception of the room by removing the sharpness often associated with pale bathrooms.'

2. Lean into teal

Create a jewel-box inspired look just like this bathroom with these large format green onyx marble effect tiles from Victorian Plumbing. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Teal is a colour that has quietly crept back onto the scene. It's being used increasingly as a trending tone in kitchens, but I think an en-suite bathroom is where it truly belongs. Forget what you might be thinking about a coastal scheme - these blue hues are now being used in a more grown-up fashion.

'In an en-suite, blue-based colours work differently to whites and greys because they soften the atmosphere rather than brighten it. Teal, mineral blue and deep aquatic tones absorb light slightly, which reduces glare and makes the room feel quieter and more private, something particularly suited to a bathing space rather than a main family bathroom,' says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'These shades also reference water in a subtle way, so the room feels connected to the act of bathing without relying on obvious motifs.'

3. Go for rich hues

Deep burgundy hues work best when the whole ensuite is drenched in it - I would use Farrow & Ball 'Brinjal' for a similar look. (Image credit: Future/James Merrell)

While an ensuite naturally feels connected to a bedroom, I prefer making it feel like its own oasis, with a separate mood. As we have seen across kitchen and bathroom trends, rich hues like burgundy and dark brown aren't going anywhere, and they're perfectly suited to a bijou ensuite.

'Depth comes from darker, warm shades rather than grey. Browns like cocoa, chestnut or oxblood anchor the room and make it feel enclosed in a comforting way, which is often more appropriate for a private ensuite than an airy spa look. Using that colour on a ceiling, vanity or framed tile area keeps the scheme grounded without reducing the sense of space,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'To stop the palette becoming heavy, introduce a muted mineral note such as sage, celadon or weathered teal through tiles or detailing. These colours read clean but not cold and sit naturally alongside veined stone because they echo the subtle tones already present in the material,' she adds.

If a neutral en-suite colour scheme is what you're rooting for, then don't worry - there's definitely still room for this look. However, there is a way to still add character to a white scheme.

'Pale tiles still have a role, but they should be soft off-whites rather than pure white, ideally with texture or tonal grout so they bounce light gently rather than glare,' Grazzie explains. 'When layered together, warm stone, deep brown and softened greens create a bathroom that feels fresh yet comfortable, showing that colour in an ensuite is less about bold contrast and more about selecting neutrals with warmth and variation.'