If your bathroom is overlooked or you want to disguise a less-than-perfect view from your window, there are plenty of obscured glass options available

Lack of privacy, an awkwardly-shaped window or a steamy bathroom can leave you looking for an alternative to bathroom blinds. Replacing clear glass with obscured glass might offer a more practical solution.

Take a look below at the various options available. Scroll down, and you’ll also find a handy buyer’s guide.

Need more bathroom fixtures? Best bath shower screens

Best textured glass options

Textured glass is a rolled, patterned glass with the design impressed onto one side of the surface. It makes the glass translucent and non-transparent, distorting views while also letting in plenty of light. Designs vary from simple ripples and reeded lines to more decorative florals, foliage and geometrics, and there are several different gradings available, according to the privacy level (or obscuration) required.

Textured finish alternatives

Try sandblasted or acid-etched glass. Both use abrasives to create a frosted look that gives privacy and diffuses the light. You can choose the level of opacity, from a light frosting to fully opaque, and either an all-over treatment or a patterned effect. Acid etching is a specialist technique so tends to be pricier, while sandblasting can create lots of different effects but is prone to finger marks. Designs vary from standard geometrics to your own bespoke sketch.

Coloured or stained glass

A stained glass window treatment is a great way of adding colour. Made using sections of glass held together with leading, designs vary from a simple border or coloured insets to decorative period patterns. Choose from standard designs or commission your own.

Window Film

An inexpensive alternative is vinyl film that you apply yourself. It comes in frosted, patterned, coloured and stained glass effects, and can be ordered cut to size. The film must be applied to clean glass and positioned onto the window using a squeegee. Prices start at around £30 for a 100cm panel.

Want a professional touch? Beautiful window film designs by Lindsey Lang

Buyers guide:

These stockist have a good selection of all types of obscured glass.

Buy now: Pilkington

Includes 13 patterns in its Texture Glass range, in addition to leaded, mirrored, painted and safety glass options.

Buy now: Leadbitter Glass

Has a gallery of bespoke designs, from etched to traditional leaded glass – useful if you want inspiration for a bespoke piece.

Buy now: Wickes

Has ready-made, obscured glass casement windows, in store or for home delivery, for a cheaper DIY option.

Buy now: Brume

Buy now: Purlfost

Both have an extensive range of decorative film for all types, from contemporary to classic.